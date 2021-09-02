Siddharth Shukla’s last video: Siddharth Shukla’s last video with his mother and family at the airport

The news of Siddharth Shukla’s demise sent shockwaves through the film and TV industry. From fans to celebs, they are shedding tears for Siddharth and are in deep mourning. Siddharth Shukla had appeared in ‘Dance Diwane 3’ and ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ a few days back. Who would have thought that something like this would happen to Siddharth Shukla in the near future?

Old videos and pictures of Siddharth Shukla are going viral on social media, sharing which fans are shedding tears at the memory of the actor. A few days back, Siddharth had come to the Mumbai airport to pick up his family, which made the fans cry. So who would have thought that this video would be the last video of Siddharth Shukla? Who would have thought that he would never see her again after that day?



People are getting sad after watching this video of Siddharth Shukla and saying how can he go like this. Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday morning.

He is said to have taken some medicine before going to bed at night, after which he did not wake up in the morning. Doctors confirmed Cooper’s death from a heart attack after he was taken to hospital.