Siddharth Shukla’s last video: Siddharth Shukla’s last video with his mother and family at the airport
Old videos and pictures of Siddharth Shukla are going viral on social media, sharing which fans are shedding tears at the memory of the actor. A few days back, Siddharth had come to the Mumbai airport to pick up his family, which made the fans cry. So who would have thought that this video would be the last video of Siddharth Shukla? Who would have thought that he would never see her again after that day?
Read: What happened to Siddharth Shukla last night? Broken rear glass
Siddharth Shukla dies: car window breaks, what happened to Siddharth Shukla last night?
People are getting sad after watching this video of Siddharth Shukla and saying how can he go like this. Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday morning.
Read: Siddharth Shukla dies: ‘Bigg Boss’ winner Siddharth Shukla dies of heart attack
Siddharth Shukla dies: Actor Siddharth Shukla dies of heart attack at age 40
He is said to have taken some medicine before going to bed at night, after which he did not wake up in the morning. Doctors confirmed Cooper’s death from a heart attack after he was taken to hospital.
#Siddharth #Shuklas #video #Siddharth #Shuklas #video #mother #family #airport
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.