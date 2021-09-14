Siddharth Shukla’s mother comes to the rescue of Rita Shahnaz, who is devastated after Shukla’s death, tell her to live a normal life

Shahnaz Gill cannot bear the grief of actor Siddharth Shukla’s demise. Siddharth’s departure has come as a shock to his family and fans, while Shahnaz has suffered the most. New news about his condition is coming out every day.

A few days ago, it was reported that after Siddharth’s departure, Shehnaz had stopped eating and drinking and could not sleep. Recently, however, Abhinav Shukla had said that he and Rubina Dilek had met Shahnaz’s mother and she was trying her best to cope with the grief.



After losing Siddharth, his mother Rita Shukla (Rita Shukla) is also in a bad condition, but she stays strong and hides her grief, becoming the basis of Shahnaz Gill. According to a report in Bollywood Life, Siddharth Shukla’s mother Rita Shehnaz is taking care of and encouraging her. Citing a source, the report said that this time Shahnaz Gill is very broken and in complete shock. But Siddharth’s mother Rita Shukla is standing with him. She is very strong herself and is encouraging Shahnaz to endure this pain and move on.

Siddharth’s mother’s advice – Shahnaz focuses on work

The source further said that Siddharth’s mother believes that the best way for Shahnaz to come out of this grief is to immerse himself in work. That is why she is persuading Shahnaz and is in constant touch. She is persuading Shehnaz to move forward in her life, to think further, to meet friends and to live a normal life.

Go ahead, engage in other things instead of Siddhartha

According to sources, Siddharth’s mother Rita Shukla did not want Shahnaz to drown in this grief, keep talking about Siddharth and then she herself went into depression. That is why Shahnaz needs to keep herself busy so that her mind and attention is focused on things other than Siddharth.



Siddharth died on September 2

No one can bring back what Shahnaz Gill and Rita Shukla lost. Fans are also very worried about Shahnaz Gill this time and she is praying for her to get back to normal as soon as possible. Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2. It is said that Shahnaz was with Siddharth when he died.

