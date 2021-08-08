Side by Side With Sondheim: Alan Cumming Reviews a New Book About ‘Sunday in the Park’

It’s not hard to imagine why Sondheim – who has always struck me as one of the most curious, contrary and even counter-cultural American theater legend – would be fascinated by the idealistic and totally off-screen young fawn of Lapine ( and his mate stoner in boot) throwing photographs on the carpet of his townhouse and throwing ideas at him through the downtown / upscale net.

Sondheim was in the doldrums after the recent business failure and reviews of “Merrily We Roll Along,” apparently considering giving up the theater altogether and considering a career in video game design. Yes, you heard me.

They decide to collaborate and after a few false starts – including an idea to adapt a film by Buñuel – they begin to riff on a postcard that Lapine brings from “Sunday afternoon on the island of La Grande Jatte” by Georges Seurat . Some witchcraft is happening. The two try to explain it in these pages, but like all magical moments, it can never be fully captured. What is transparent is that they floated each other’s boat, that the scientist was revived by the idealism of the young artist, and the artist both dazed and comforted by the look of the scientist. Together, they challenged the omens of musical theater and decided to create a play based on painting.

So far so yadda yadda, and I have to admit I have a slight fear that this is the literary equivalent of the many masturbatory galas in honor of Sondheim that I have attended – and sometimes performed – over the years. . Yes he is a genius, yes there is no one like him, yes we are not worthy. I can’t imagine how much he must miss this form of blind adulation, especially when his work seems to promote his antithesis, with many of his characters appearing to squirm and shrivel when they are being celebrated and staring at the door. interior, or toward greater ideals than self-glory.

But soon things pick up and in the blink of an eye the first half of the show is produced by Playwrights Horizons as a studio production, an artistic luxury unimaginable in today’s theatrical climate where science has long conquered. art. The show was moved to Broadway despite there being no second act, and that explained why it felt like two disparate plays to me, the first eminently more successful. He was received with perplexity and contempt by the preview audience, so much so that he was worried about the mental state of the actors in front of the large number of empty seats after the intermission as well as the phenomenon of “Standing ovations as they walk” – members of the audience clapping as they flee the theater.

The second act was further hampered by Sondheim’s failure to deliver two final songs until the 11th hour. Many pages of the notepad were filled, but the actors had to perform spoken monologues for them until the songs finally arrived, less than a week before the Broadway opening.