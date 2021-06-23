Side Effects Of Corona Vaccine, Heart Diseases Were Seen In 300 Youth

Rochelle Valensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has confirmed this.

New Delhi. No data has been revealed so far about the most effective weapon in dealing with the corona epidemic, that is, how long the corona vaccine is effective. But it seems to have many side effects.

Heart diseases have been seen in 300 young people who have taken the corona vaccine in America. Many of these were found to have swelling in the heart. Rochelle Valensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has confirmed this.

given anti-corona vaccine

However, he said that so far 20 million youth and adolescents have been given the anti-corona vaccine in America. In comparison, the number of people suffering from heart disease is quite small, but it cannot be ignored.

According to the media report, Dr Rochelle said that although the number of people getting sick is less, but it is much more than our prediction about this age group. The CDC’s independent advisory group convened a meeting last week to review these matters.

absolutely unlikely to change

During the meeting, this group will discuss about safety after taking a research and vaccines. But there is absolutely no chance of any change in the proposed suggestions for Kovid-19 vaccination. In the United States, only the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine has been approved for children between the ages of 12 and 17. At the same time, people above the age of 18 are being given vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.