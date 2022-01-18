Sidewalk Brigade shovels sidewalks for neighbors





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The plows have cleared the roadways, however the sidewalks are a special story. One native group helps preserve Albany sidewalks away from snow and ice.

Walkable Albany created a bunch known as the Sidewalk Brigade, they usually clear the sidewalks after the plows have come by their neighborhood. Monday evening, they met at State and Lark Streets and cleared crosswalks, bus stops and sidewalks that had been lined within the snow.

The group mentioned it was a technique to assist these locally who stroll to have a protected option to get across the metropolis.

“It’s a pleasant manner we will make our neighbors’ lives a bit of bit higher,” Walkable Albany founder Andrew Neidhardt mentioned. “Plenty of folks stroll up and down Lark Avenue to get to the grocery retailer, college and work and to bus stops, and we will make their lives a bit of bit higher with out slipping and falling on their face.”

Walkable Albany additionally mentioned they wish to broaden the venture to different components of town.