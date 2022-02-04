Sidharth Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek and Mission Majnu clash on 13 May! Sidharth Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana will clash at the box office, the biggest explosion will happen on May 13!
date of release
From this it is certain that this competition will be very strong and it has to be seen which star wins at the box office. Ayushmann took to Twitter to announce the new release date.
he tweeted
He tweeted, “It takes only one to make a difference. Time to unite as one! Who will Jeetega? Hindustan! #Many in Cinemas 13.05.2022” Along with this, the director of the film Anubhav Sinha and many others, he tweeted. People were tagged.
earnings will be affected
Talking about Mission Majnu, Siddharth Malhotra has been working hard for this film for a long time and he is in no mood to take any kind of risk. But with this clash it is certain that the earnings of both the films are going to be affected.
well liked
Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the film Shershaah and the film was a blast after its release. Sidharth Malhotra was well-liked in the film.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Talking about, he was seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui but the film did not do much. However, both the stars are going to be seen in many films in the coming years.
ready for entry
Only time will tell whose star shines on May 13. The wait for the film is on and the fans are ready to enter the theaters once again.
#Sidharth #Malhotra #Ayushmann #Khurranas #Anek #Mission #Majnu #clash #Sidharth #Malhotra #Ayushmann #Khurrana #clash #box #office #biggest #explosion #happen
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.