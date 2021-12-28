Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pictures leaving for private holiday | Sidharth Malhotra went on a private holiday to celebrate New Year’s Eve – Kiara Advani

Heart won by Sher Shah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani won the hearts of fans with their chemistry in the 2021 war film biopic Shershaah. In this film, where Siddharth Malhotra was in the role of Kargil hero, Param Vir Chakra awardee martyr Captain Vikram Batra, while Kiara Advani appeared in the role of his girlfriend Dimple. With their chemistry, both of them added charm to the film.

dating for two years

Siddharth and Kiara are dating each other for two years. The news of their dating was first confirmed by Akshay Kumar while promoting his and Kiara’s film Laxmi. During this, Akshay Kumar had quipped in an interview that Kiara Advani was a girl of principles, which Kiara was shocked to hear.

have met parents

When Sidharth Malhotra was recently asked about marriage, he said that at present he does not have the script and cast ready for this film, but he will definitely announce it when it is. But after the release of Shershaah, Siddharth and Kiara were often seen together. At the same time, if reports are to be believed, both have already introduced each other to their families.

Have done holidays together before

Talking about Kiara Advani’s work, her dates calendar is currently full as her films are ready to release from the line. Kiara is currently a part of only big banner films in which Dharma Productions is the lead. She is doing Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Dharma Productions’ Jug Jug Jio, Govinda Mera Naam. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Kurram Kurram. Kiara’s name is also believed to be fixed for a film by South director, Shankar with Ranveer Singh.

READ Also Famous Afghan singer Habibullah Shabab stops selling vegetables after the Taliban struggle

-->