sidharth malhotra shershaah in trouble

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Sher Shah’ has touched people’s hearts. There were tears in everyone’s eyes when they saw the story of Captain Vikram Batra’s bravery. The film is now in trouble several months after its release on OTT.

In fact, a Kashmiri journalist named Faraz Ashraf says his life is in danger because the makers of ‘Sher Shah’ have used his car’s license plate in the film and portrayed it as a vehicle for terrorists.



Farage shared photos of his car and the car used in the movie. Both have the same number plate. This and the threat to him and his family, the journalist claims.



Faraz wrote on Twitter, ‘I and my family are receiving threats. I can’t drive because it doesn’t feel safe. I have not given permission to any production house to use my registered number. Now I have decided that I will fight against Dharma Movies which will stop airing the film across the country.

The journalist further wrote, ‘The producers copied Mary’s registered number and used it in the film. I am suing the production house. We will tell you, ‘Sher Shah’ is directed by Vishnuvardhan. In this film, Kiara Advani plays the role of Dimple Cheema who is in love with Vikram Batra.