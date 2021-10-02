sidharth malhotra shershaah in trouble
Farage shared photos
Farage shared photos of his car and the car used in the movie. Both have the same number plate. This and the threat to him and his family, the journalist claims.
The family is receiving threats
Faraz wrote on Twitter, ‘I and my family are receiving threats. I can’t drive because it doesn’t feel safe. I have not given permission to any production house to use my registered number. Now I have decided that I will fight against Dharma Movies which will stop airing the film across the country.
Farage is filing a crime
The journalist further wrote, ‘The producers copied Mary’s registered number and used it in the film. I am suing the production house. We will tell you, ‘Sher Shah’ is directed by Vishnuvardhan. In this film, Kiara Advani plays the role of Dimple Cheema who is in love with Vikram Batra.
