sidharth malhotra shershaah team kargil war: how shershah team prepared kargil war

Since the release of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Sher Shah’, people have not been tired of praising him. Vishnuvardhan has directed this biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Siddharth on Wednesday shared a BTS (behind the scenes) video of the film set and showed how the team recreated the Kargil war.

In the video, Siddharth is seen in an army uniform and in high-octane action. With this, the actor wrote a long caption and told about the challenges he faced during the shooting of the scene.



Young people face such challenges

Siddhartha wrote, ‘Reconstruction of the Kargil War. This scene has been specially filmed keeping in mind the character Vikram Batra for the audience as to how our Indian jawans face challenges in real life.



Shooting at an altitude of 12,000 feet above sea level

The actor further wrote, ‘After several drills on military gun firing and grenade handling, we were shooting in real place. It was only natural that one could not breathe 12,000 feet above sea level, yet the Indian Army was stationed at the top of it.



Does Siddharth expect a national award?

Currently Siddharth is enjoying the success of the film. During a conversation with Itimes, when asked if he was expecting a national award, the actor said, ‘Very sweet, I think you think so. However, right now I’m happy that people love my work and art. This is the most prestigious award an actor receives from the government. I don’t think about it right now.

