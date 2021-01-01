sidharth malhotra shershaah team kargil war: how shershah team prepared kargil war
Young people face such challenges
Siddhartha wrote, ‘Reconstruction of the Kargil War. This scene has been specially filmed keeping in mind the character Vikram Batra for the audience as to how our Indian jawans face challenges in real life.
Shooting at an altitude of 12,000 feet above sea level
The actor further wrote, ‘After several drills on military gun firing and grenade handling, we were shooting in real place. It was only natural that one could not breathe 12,000 feet above sea level, yet the Indian Army was stationed at the top of it.
Does Siddharth expect a national award?
Currently Siddharth is enjoying the success of the film. During a conversation with Itimes, when asked if he was expecting a national award, the actor said, ‘Very sweet, I think you think so. However, right now I’m happy that people love my work and art. This is the most prestigious award an actor receives from the government. I don’t think about it right now.
#sidharth #malhotra #shershaah #team #kargil #war #shershah #team #prepared #kargil #war
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.