Sidharth Malhotra’s action film Yodha announced with first poster! Sidharth Malhotra’s action film Yoddha announced, strong poster released!

Sidharth Malhotra stunned everyone with his stellar performance in the action genre with Shershaah and fans are eagerly waiting for his next film. Seeing the same curiosity from the audience, Dharma Productions announces its first action film franchise “Yodha” with two new talented directors from the Dharma roster. Yoddha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, will hit the theaters on November 11, 2022.

Other lead roles of the film will also be announced soon. Announcing the film, Dharma Productions shared a poster of Sidharth Malhotra. In this poster, Siddharth Malhotra is looking amazing and is holding a gun in his hand.

Karan Johar wrote with this poster .. “Warrior is coming, sit on your screens on November 11th. The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Stay with us because the leading lady of the film is going to come out very soon.” After this post of Karan Johar, the fans are constantly reacting to it. Karan Johar has also tagged Shashank Khaitan with this tweet.

You must not have seen Siddharth Malhotra in such a character before. It is certain that the film is going to be very strong. However, nothing has been revealed about how the story of this film will be. Fans will have to wait 1 year for the film.

