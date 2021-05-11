Sidharth Shukla asks rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill to remember him for work as she turns producer – view tweet





Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are very shut to one another. The 2 met inside the home of Bigg Boss 13 and hit it off immediately. The dashing dude, Sidharth Shukla was keen about the naive but fierce Punjabi ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill. They turned thick as thieves inside the home regardless of all of the disagreements and fights. Ultimately, Shehnaaz confessed to having fallen in reside with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Sidharth, however, has maintained buddy's stance. Put up-Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Shehnaaz collaborated on music movies. The 2 are closely shipped by SidNaaz followers. Regardless of being busy with their respective skilled commitments, Shehnaaz and Sidharth take day out and respect one another's works and posts. Their social media interactions have develop into a solace for all SidNaaz followers on the market. And that is what occurred recently. For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill has turned producer with a music video, Little Star. The music video is of her brother, Shehbaz Badesha. Heaping praises on the brother-sister duo's collaboration Sidharth Shukla tweeted out saying, "Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video cherished the music and also you … didn't know you had been so gifted..preserve doing higher @ishehnaaz_gill you've develop into a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. pleased with you." Take a look at Sidharth's tweet right here:

Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video cherished the music and also you … didn’t know you had been so gifted..preserve doing higher @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve develop into a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. pleased with you ?? — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 11, 2021

Shehbaz thanked him and replied, "Hahahahah love u bai." Take a look at his reply right here:

Hahahahah ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love u bai — Shehbaz Badesha (@ShehbazBadesha) May 11, 2021

In the meantime, on the work entrance, Sidharth Shukla can be subsequent seen in Damaged However Lovely 3 alongside Sonia Rathee. The online sequence is reportedly slated for a mid-Could launch. Alternatively, Shehnaaz Gill has a Punjabi movie with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa known as Honsla Rakh. What do you've to say about Sidharth's tweet for Shehbaz and Shehnaaz? Tell us by tweeting @bollywood_life.

