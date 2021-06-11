Sidharth Shukla becomes the ‘Most Desirable Man on TV’ for second time in a row; beats Parth Samthaan, Asim Riaz, Aly Goni and others





Bigg Boss 13 winner and well-liked TV star, Sidharth Shukla, who just lately made his OTT debut with the third season of Damaged However Stunning 3, continues to seize the limelight for all good causes. After garnering nice evaluations for his efficiency in the internet sequence, the good-looking hunk has now topped the record of 'Instances Most Desirable Man on TV' for second time in a row. Sidharth has overwhelmed TV stars like Parth Samthaan, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Sharad Malhotra, Mohsin Khan, Shivin Narang, Shaheer Sheikh, Varun Sood, Neil Bhatt, Rahul Vaidya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Abhinav Shukla and others.

Expressing his happiness of this title, the actor informed E Instances, "I prefer it! Who doesn't need to be fascinating? I don't thoughts a everlasting spot on this one (laughs!)." When requested what qualities in him makes the actor fascinating, he replied, ", I'd like to ask them what it's that they like about me. In case you ask me, I'd guess the no-filter angle. I'm who I'm, take it or depart it! And I believe that honesty might be what individuals like the most."

The actor is presently driving excessive on the success of Damaged However Stunning 3, which additionally stars Sonia Rathee in a lead function. In a latest interview with GadgetClock, Sidharth spoke about his most difficult scene in the present and stated, "Actually, it's the scene the place I used to be presupposed to be taking part in drunk. There's a effective line the place one can both overdo or underplay in such a scene and I've by no means actually performed drunk in any of my previous initiatives. Therefore, I used to be a little apprehensive about getting it proper however after we accomplished the scene, my director and staff have been assured that its gone nicely."

