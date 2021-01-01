sidharth shukla biography: Find out who Siddharth Shukla is, from football player to actor

The winner of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and the favorite star of the fans, Siddharth Shukla (Siddharth Shukla’s death) has bid farewell to this world. As in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2014, people are once again in mourning. All the fans are saddened by the news of Siddharth Shukla’s demise. Siddharth was the personality of the TV world for whom the heart of the entire country was beating. Let us know how Siddharth Shukla paved his own way to reach this position in the industry.

Siddhartha was the cause of his mother’s life

Siddharth Shukla was born on December 12, 1980 in a Brahmin family in Mumbai. Siddharth may have been born and raised in Mumbai, but his family hails from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. Siddharth’s father is Ashok Shukla and mother is Rita Shukla. However, Siddharth lost his father during his modeling days and became the reason for his mother’s survival.

Studied interior designing

Siddharth was educated at St. Xavier’s High School, Fort, Mumbai. Siddharth called himself an athletic boy and also represented the school in tennis and football. He played with an Italian football club. However, he dreamed of becoming an interior designer and therefore took a course in interior designing after schooling. After completing the course, he also worked in the industry for a few years.

Walked the ramp for the first time

Siddharth’s personality was very good and this is why he turned to the modeling world. Siddharth had walked the ramp for the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel competitions in 2004, in which he was a runner-up. After this, Siddharth’s first music video ‘Resham Ka Rumal’ sung by Ila Arun was released. Glamorous actress Monalisa from Bhojpuri and TV world was seen with him in this video.

Not only the first Indian but also the first Asian …

Since then, Siddharth has completely turned to the glamor industry. Participated in the World’s Best Model competition held in Turkey in 2005 and was not only the first Indian but also the first Asian to win the title by beating 40 competitors from all over Asia, Latin America and Europe. After this, Siddharth also appeared in advertisements of Bajaj Avenger and ICICI.

Debut in acting

Then finally came the opportunity he had been looking for for so long. In 2008, Siddharth entered the world of acting. Siddharth got his first TV series ‘Baabul Ka Angan Chhote Na’ in which he played the role of Shubh Ranaut. After this, Siddharth appeared in many TV shows including ‘Jane Pahane Se Yeh Ajnabi’, ‘Aahat’, ‘Love You Zindagi’ with Pavitra Punia. Siddharth has also appeared in a part of ‘CID’.

Gained popularity through ‘Balika Vadhu’

After this, Siddharth got the most popularity in the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar in ‘Balika Vadhu’. His role in the show was so well received that he won the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Award for Performer of the Year. He left the show in 2015 in which he died fighting terrorists.

Varun Dhawan stunned in ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’

In 2013, Shukla appeared in the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, though it was removed in the 11th week. After this, Shukla signed 3 films with Dharma Productions. In 2014, Shukla appeared in ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. In this film, he won the hearts of the audience with his character of Angad Bedi and many said that he cast a shadow over Varun Dhawan. He also won the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award for the film.

Fans tweeted the most for Siddharth Shukla

In 2014, Siddharth appeared in ‘Savdhan India’. He later hosted the show ‘India’s Got Talent’ with Bharti Singh and appeared in ‘Fear Factor: Khatroon Ke Khiladi 7’, ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ with Rashmi Desai and Jasmine Bhasin. Siddharth, who was the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ in 2019, ruled the hearts of the audience. This is why fans tweeted the most for Siddharth Shukla. After this, Shukla also reached ‘Bigg Boss 14’ as a senior contestant.

Access to the web series from ‘Broken But Beautiful’

Not only that but Salman Khan was also present in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ when the actor could not reach for the show due to his work commitment. Siddharth also entered the world of the web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’.

Very aware of physical fitness

Siddharth Shukla was very conscious about physical fitness. He also won the Gold Award for Most Fit Actor in 2014. In addition, Siddharth received the Wellness Icon of the Year Award and the 2021 Synth Globalspa Fit and Fab Award. In addition to all this, Siddharth Shukla has received many awards, including Times of India’s Most Desirable Man (2013), Most Stylish TV Personality.

Siddharth Shukla is not here today. His breathing has stopped forever and now all that is left is his memories, his work. He did what Siddhartha did at such a young age. Their work will never be forgotten.

