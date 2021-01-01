sidharth shukla death fir: Siddharth Shukla Accidental Death Report: Mumbai Police has registered a case of Siddharth Shukla’s death as an accidental death report.

TV actor Siddharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. Siddharth Shukla was cremated at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai on Friday at Oshiwara Cemetery. Mumbai Police has registered the death of Siddharth Shukla as an accidental death report.

Accidental death report was filed on the day of Siddharth Shukla’s death. Doctors informed police after the autopsy. The cause of death of Siddharth Shukla in the accident was denied by the doctors. He said he died a natural death. Therefore, the investigation will be closed in a day or two, assuming natural death.



All his fans are in mourning after the death of Siddharth Shukla. He cannot believe that he is no longer in this world. Recently, a video of a girl crying for Siddharth Shukla went viral on social media. At the same time, a female fan has gone into a partial coma.

Siddharth Shukla has acted in many popular serials like ‘Baabul Ka Angan Chhote Na’, ‘Jane Pahane Se’, ‘Yeh Ajnabi’, ‘Love You Zindagi’, ‘Balika Vadhu’. Apart from this, Siddharth Shukla had participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja 6’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatroon Ke Khiladi 7’. Siddharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.