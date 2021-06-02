Sidharth Shukla-Madhuri Dixit Recreate Aur Paas Scene From Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Fans Go OMG





Umergaon: Sidharth Shukla is all set to get his romantic hero mode on as he options as a visitor on Dance Deewane 3. The Bigg Boss 13 winner will probably be seen selling his newest net collection Damaged However Lovely 3 on the dance actuality present. The actor will even be seen recreating and grooving with choose Madhuri Dixit on her iconic songs and scenes. Additionally Learn – Sidharth Shukla-Madhuri Dixit Flip Jackie Shroff-Dimple Kapadia As They Groove To Tera Naam Liya – Watch

Within the newest video shared by Colours TV on Instagram, Sidharth and Madhuri recreate the long-lasting scene from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, the place Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri romance together with his standard dialogue ‘aur paas’. Additionally Learn – Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill Possible To Play Leads in Kumkum Bhagya Reboot? Deet Inside

Whereas Madhuri appears ravishing in a purple saree teamed up with a few equipment and dey make-up, Sidharth appears sizzling in a black shirt with higher buttons loosened up. Additionally Learn – ‘It’s Very Bloody Unfair’: Anubhav Sinha on Kartik Aaryan’s Ouster From Movies

Watch Video Right here:

Earlier, a video of Sidharth and Madhuri went viral the place they are often seen dancing on Ram Lakhan tune ‘Tere Naam Liya’.

The duo will probably be reuniting on-screen after nearly eight years. They final labored collectively on the superstar dance present, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 6, the place Sidharth was one of many contestants whereas Madhuri was a choose.

Dance Deewan e 3 launched in February with Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, and Dharmesh Yelande as judges and Raghav Juyal because the host. The one-of-a-kind present permits dancers of all age teams to compete on one stage – beneath 15, until 30 and above 35. After shootings had been stalled in Maharasht6ra, the workforce shifted their base to Umergaon.