Sidharth Shukla-Madhuri Dixit Turn Jackie Shroff-Dimple Kapadia As They Groove To Tera Naam Liya





Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla might be seen as a particular visitor within the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3. Whereas the Bigg Boss 14 winner will grace the units to advertise his OTT debut, Damaged However Stunning 3, he may even be seen creating some particular moments with Madhuri Dixit. Additionally Learn – Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill Probably To Play Leads in Kumkum Bhagya Reboot? Deet Inside

Sidharth Shukla might be seen dancing with Madhuri Dixit on Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia starrer Tera Naam Liya from the film Ram Lakhan. Madhuri could be seen sporting a pink silk saree with earrings and a neckpiece studded with stones. Sidharth, alternatively, is sporting a black shirt and trousers with a pair of shiny black sneakers. He additionally provides a white untied bow to his look. Sidharth Shukla shared the video on Instagram and wrote, ”Watch #AgastyaRao this weekend on #Dancedeewane3.” Additionally Learn – ‘Damaged However Stunning’ Sidharth Shukla Graces The Units of Dance Deewane 3 – Verify Viral Pics

Other than this, in one other video that went viral on social media, Sidharth Shukla could be seen performing the function of Rahul aka Shah Rukh Khan from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, as he recreates a romantic scene with Madhuri Dixit.

Earlier final week, Sidharth Shukla’s image with the present’s decide Tushar Kalia went viral on social media. Dance Deewane 3 is a dance actuality present and is hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The present is judged by Madhuri Dixit together with choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

In the meantime, Sidharth’s OTT debut Damaged However Stunning 3 already profitable audiences’ hearts. The present has gained a constructive response from each, critics and the viewers. It’s a story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai (performed by Sonia Rathee) and depicts how they’re completely different from one another however couldn’t stop falling in love. What follows is love and heartbreak.