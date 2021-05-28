Sidharth Shukla REACTS to reports of him playing Meghnad, son of Ravana, in Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush





Reports have been doing the rounds that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla could be seen essaying the function of Meghnad, son of Ravana, in Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush. His new look the place he was seen sporting a moustache had additionally sparked rumours of him being solid in the movie. Placing all rumours to relaxation, Sidharth has lastly responded to the speculations that has left his followers questioning. Additionally Learn – From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn – here is the LATEST UPDATES on the initiatives of these 10 Bollywood stars

When Sidharth was requested about being approached by the makers of Adipurush for the function of Meghnad in the movie, he informed Filmfare, “Truthfully, it hasn’t come to me but. So, I actually don’t know if there’s any fact to it or not. For me, I actually don’t know as a result of nothing has come to me.” Additionally Learn – South Information Weekly Rewind: Jr NTR dominates headlines; fascinating updates about Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun’s movies seize consideration

Up to now, it has been reported that Om Raut’s directorial will see Prabhas as Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The movie is an adaptation of Ramayan. will likely be launched in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Additionally Learn – Tuesday Trivia: Do you know Prabhas did not need to be an actor however had THIS career in thoughts?

In the meantime, Sidharth is at the moment gearing up for his upcoming net collection Damaged However Lovely 3 which is an advanced man caught between love and every thing that comes with it. He performs the character of Agastya is the third season in the favored franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor. The present will stream on Might 29.

Sidharth lately mentioned that he associated to Agastya’s character on a private degree. “As an actor, there are some who look in direction of technique appearing. For me, I might relate to Agastya and I really feel life is all about experiences. It is these experiences that make you. I’ve had many comparable experiences and therefore I mirrored to mine and I carried out,” he mentioned.

Sidharth is thought for his roles in fiction soaps comparable to Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, and actuality exhibits comparable to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Worry Issue: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 13.

