Sidharth Shukla reveals what was the most difficult scene from his upcoming show [EXCLUSIVE]





Apparenntly, taking part in the drunk Agastya in Damaged However Lovely 3 was a herculean job for Sidharth Shukla. Now, everyone knows that actors step into varied characters and roles in the spans of their careers, however with it comes challenges. Sidharth Shukla, who’s about to make his OTT debut with Damaged However Lovely season 3, is little question a gifted actor and already, appears to be the speak of the city as the trailer for the net sequence has gone viral. Nonetheless, there was one scene in the show, which the Bigg Boss 13 winner discovered extraordinarily difficult to enact. Additionally Learn – Say what! Shehnaaz Gill is ready for a director to solid her alongside Sidharth Shukla in a movie!

Once we requested the actor about his most difficult scene in Damaged However Lovely 3, Sidharth Shukla mentioned, “Truthfully, it’s the scene the place I was purported to be taking part in drunk. There’s a superb line the place one can both overdo or underplay in such a scene and I’ve by no means actually performed drunk in any of my previous initiatives. Therefore, I was somewhat apprehensive about getting it proper however after we accomplished the scene, my director and staff had been assured that its gone properly.” Additionally Learn – OMG! Sidharth Shukla followers declare Damaged However Lovely 3 a MASSIVE HIT; have they seen it already? – learn tweets

Neverthless, identified for his wit and allure, we’re positive Sidharth Shukla will need to have made such demanding scenes from the show enjoyable for his staff to shoot. Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s Damaged However Lovely 3 releases subsequent weekend on twenty ninth Could on Alt Balaji. So how excited are you to look at the third season of Damaged However Lovely, and extra importantly, see Sidharth Shukla smoulder it with his persona on the show? Tweet and tell us @bollywood_life . Additionally Learn – Damaged However Lovely 3 trailer: Sidharth Shukla performs Sonia Rathee’s f**ok buddy on this story of lust and love

