Sidharth Shukla shares a smoking hot poster of Sonia Rathee and himself with a special message for fans

Sidharth Shukla is all set to enterprise into the online house with Damaged However Lovely 3. The hype across the present is unprecedented. The good-looking hunk makes a comeback to appearing after three years. On the present, he’s enjoying a passionate hot-headed theatre director, Agastya Rao. Sidharth Shukla has simply shared a smoking hot poster of Sonia Rathee and him. He additionally wrote a small word of appreciation for his fans who’re selling the present fairly aggressively. He tweeted, “Simply trigger you all thought I used to be ignoring Twitter … Now what say…Thanks for all of the love … you recognize all of it counts publish twenty ninth probably the most … plz be there and I actually actually hope you all love what we now have to current .. thanks once more for all of the exhausting work you guys placing in.” Additionally Learn – Damaged However Lovely 3 tune Mere Liye: Agastya aka Sidharth Shukla’s one sided love for Rumi aka Sonia Rathee will tug at your heartstrings

Simply trigger you all thought I used to be ignoring Twitter … Now what say ?

Thanks for all of the love … you recognize all of it counts publish twenty ninth probably the most … plz be there and I actually actually hope you all love what we now have to current .. thanks once more for all of the exhausting work you guys placing in ❤️??? pic.twitter.com/U4277t3Uri — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 21, 2021

Up to now, he has bought a good response from the viewers seeing his efficiency as a jilted lover. Fans assured Sidharth that his fandom will assist him on this new endeavour. He thanked them saying that he knew that he might at all times rely on them. Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information: The Household Man 3 confirmed, Tovino Thomas’ Kala faraway from OTT platform, Sidharth Shukla’s most tough scene in Damaged However Lovely 3 and extra

Pricey @sidharth_shukla since we Sidhearts began following U, grew up with ur present’s, fought for U, cried for U after we noticed U in troubles, smiled watching U reaching the milestones. We have immense imagine in U & r without end with U it doesn’t matter what?? MERE LIYE OUT TOMORROW — ₭₳฿łⱤ ₱₳₮ɆⱠ (@kabeerbackup) May 21, 2021

And I take your phrase as it’s ❤️

Bow right down to the efforts you guys placing in — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 21, 2021

Effectively, the wait for Might 29, 2021 is getting harder. The present is popping out on ALT Balaji and MX Participant. Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information Immediately: The Household Man 2 trailer launch, Sidharth Shukla’s Damaged However Lovely 3, Tremendous Machi and extra

