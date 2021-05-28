Sidharth Shukla shares his mantra on how to move on post breakup, locking lips onscreen and his digital debut [Exclusive]





Damaged However Stunning 3 is coming tomorrow. The present marks the digital debut of Sidharth Shukla. We caught up with him for a chat. The actor spoke about his foray into the digital house. Sidharth Shukla additionally reacted on the hullabaloo round his kissing scenes with Sonia Rathee. The good-looking hunk had an recommendation to everybody who needed to move on from a breakup. He stated that folks want to get themselves distracted until they recover from their ardour. Watch the entire interview above…