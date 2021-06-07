Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill Likely To Play Leads in Kumkum Bhagya Reboot? Deet Inside





Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 common jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are more likely to be seen collectively as soon as once more on-screen in the lead roles if the makers of the present Kumkum Bhagya plan a sequel or reboot with a unique forged and characters. In an interview with Tellychakkar, the casting director of Kumkum Bhagya, Shadman Khan mentioned that he needs to forged Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill if the present will get a reboot. He was quoted as saying by the portal, “I might like to forged Sidharth and Shehnaaz if Kumkum Bhagya plans on a sequel or reboot with a unique forged, as their personalities match the characters Abhi and Pragya.” Additionally Learn – ‘Damaged However Stunning’ Sidharth Shukla Graces The Units of Dance Deewane 3 – Test Viral Pics

At the moment, Shabir Ahluwalia performs the position of Abhi, and Sriti Jha essays the position of Pragya. Khan was casting director for a lot of tv reveals together with Half Marriage, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Laal Ishq amongst others. As per him, if the actors of the present usually are not correct based on the characters then all the things stays incomplete. Additionally Learn – Monalisa – Sidharth Shukla’s Sizzling Chemistry in Previous Video Grooving to ‘Resham Ka Rumaal’ Goes Viral

Shehnaaz and Sidharth, who’re additionally rumoured to be courting, share a robust bond with one another. They’re well-known amongst youth and have a loyal fan following who fondly name them ‘SidNaz’. Additionally Learn – Shehnaaz Gill Lauds Sidharth Shukla’s Efficiency In Damaged However Stunning 3: You Nailed The Character of Agastya Rao

In the meantime, Sidharth made headlines together with his net debut with Damaged However Stunning 3 whereby he performs the position of a temperamental writer-director Agastya Rao. His followers are additionally appreciating his chemistry with co-star Sonia Rathi. Shehnaaz Gill too applauded his efficiency in the sequence. She tweeted, “Simply binged watched BBB3. Happy with you @sidharth_shukla you have got nailed the character of #agastyaRao!!!!”

In the meantime, she will likely be subsequent seen in an upcoming Punjabi movie co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal’s son, Shinda Grewal, and Sonam Bajwa. Shehnaaz was additionally in information for being honoured as Chandigarh’s most fascinating lady in 2020.