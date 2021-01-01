Sidharth shukla shehnaz gill habit song: viral photo of sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill unreleased music video emotional fans asked to release it

Entertainment

Fans have been going crazy ever since the pictures in the music video of Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill in which the two were to be seen together. Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2. A few months before his death, Siddharth had shot with Shahnaz for the ‘Habit’ music video, the photos of which have spread like wildfire on social media.

Shooting and fun in Goa

The song was shot in Goa and Siddharth and Shahnaz also had a lot of fun there. These photos of ‘Sidnaj’ (Siddharth and Shahnaz) were clicked by photographer Ovej Syed. Syed has now shared these photos on his (Siddharth Shukla Instagram) Instagram account.

Emotional fans said – leave the song

Fans have become very emotional after seeing the photos and are appealing for the release of these music videos as soon as possible. In these pictures, Shahnaz and Siddharth are seen in blue on the beach (Siddharth Shahnaz unpublished music video). Fans are moved by their chemistry and the fun between the shoot. Commenting on these pictures, fans are asking when this song will be released.

Sid’s death came as a shock

Siddharth and Shahnaz became friends in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. I loved his chemistry that season. Fans loved Siddharth and Shahnaz so much that they affectionately called them ‘Sydnaz’. The death of Siddharth Shukla shocked the fans as much as it shocked Shahnaz Gill.

Shahnaz does not eat or drink

Recently, there were reports that Shahnaz did not eat or drink anything after Siddharth’s departure, or that he did not sleep well. Everyone is now anxious to know what Shahnaz’s condition is. Shahnaz was very much in love with Siddharth. It is also rumored that Shahnaz and Siddharth were to get married in December this year and they were already engaged.

‘Sidnaj’ featured in these music videos

After ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill acted in two music videos, which were blockbusters. The chemistry of ‘Sidnaj’ between ‘Shona Shona’ and ‘Bhula Dega’ sounded good.

