Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee’s sizzling story is right out of a Mills & Boon romance about obsession, lust and love

Net Sequence: Damaged However Stunning 3

Damaged However Stunning 3 Solid: Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee, Ehan Bhatt, Sakshi Dhanrajgir

Damaged However Stunning 3 Director: Priyanka Ghose

The place to Watch: ALT Balaji/MX Participant

There was an unprecedented hype round Damaged However Stunning 3 courtesy the presence of Sidharth Shukla. Lastly, the present is coming out tomorrow on ALT Balaji and MX Participant. As members of the press, we have been invited for a digital screening the place we received to see the primary 4 episodes. Our overview is utterly based mostly on it. Does the present stay upto the expectations? Is it a excellent predecessor to the love story of Veer (Vikrant Massey) and Sameera (Harleen Sethi). Right here is our overview of the identical…

So, are you excited about what to look at this weekend or what to look at this week and questioning whether or not the Damaged However Stunning 3 internet collection is value your time? Scroll down for our full Damaged However Stunning 3 overview…

What’s it about

Agastya (Sidharth Shukla) is a hot-headed, radical and ‘arty’ theatre director who hates the superficiality of mainstream leisure in addition to the Web page 3 people. He bumps into Rumi Desai (Sonia Rathee) at an artwork exhibit and fireworks occur. Rumi who is head over heels in love with Ishaan Rana (Ehan Bhatt) finally ends up discovering a f**ok buddy in Agastya as she tries to win over Ishaan. However will Agastya and Rumi’s ardour play find yourself in one thing deeper? We have now to look at your entire collection for that…

What’s sizzling…

The primary 4 episodes are all about establishing the character of Rumi. Sonia Rathee makes a assured debut. Her character is not a very likeable one, however she makes it work. And she or he appears to be like attractive! Sidharth Shukla is easy as Agastya Rao and has no inhibitions whether or not it is locking lips on display screen or mouthing the expletives. It is evident that the function of the hot-headed however passionate Agastya was made for him. The fights between Agastya and Rumi are enjoyable to look at. There is a explicit sequence the place a bitchy Rumi steals the present. Each the characters are morally ambivalent, and that provides a bit of layering. Speaking about the narration or dialogues, the present is peppered with vibrant language. You’ll hear some of the choicest phrases. Director Priyanka Ghose and the writers have invested all their energies on the principle two characters to this point. However the success of any love story lies within the chemistry and these two have the spark. The modifying is crisp and you will breeze by the episodes.

What’s not

The makers appear to be eager on unveiling Agastya’s character slowly. We don’t get his again story intimately. The one factor which may work in opposition to Sidharth Shukla is that folks will immediately affiliate Agastya Rao together with his fiery persona in Bigg Boss 13. The projection of South Mumbai’s elite would possibly come throughout as stereotyped for some. The primary 4 episodes lack a bit of the uncooked emotion that is the spotlight of a good love story, however then we now have to look at it additional.

BL Verdict

With its up to date outlook and 90’s premise of a tashan-wala love story, the present ought to enchantment to a giant crowd. Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s internet present promise a rollercoaster story of feelings that is breezy, tacky and loaded with sass. Warning observe: Please watch it along with your earphones on!

