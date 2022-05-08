Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Pour in Mother’s Day Wishes For Late Actor’s Mom



On the occasion of mother’s day, fans of late actor Sidharth Shukla made sure that his mother Rita Shukla wasn’t left alone just because her son isn’t around anymore. On Sunday, several fans of the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum revisited Sidharth’s 2021 Mother’s Day post and dropped loving wishes for his mother. The image had been captioned as, “Grounded Literally!!! Anyways Happy Mother’s Day. #HappyMothersDay #MothersDay.” Preity Zinta Shares Photo of Her Twins on Mother’s Day, Says ‘Beginning to Understand What Motherhood is All About’.

One fan wrote, “She must be missing u so much. Happy mother day Rita ma.” Another one shared, “Happy Mother’s Day our queen mother #ritamaa #sidharthshukla Love you more Sid #sidharthshukla miss you badly meri jaan #sidharthshukla.” “Love you more Sid #sidharthshukla miss you badly meri jaan #sidharthshukla happy Mother’s Day #ritamaa our queen mother” Akshay Kumar Shares Heartfelt Mother’s Day Post in Rememberance of Late Mom Aruna Bhatia.

Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Share Mother’s Day Tribute Tweet For Late Actor

More Strength To You!

To my favourite mumma in the world after my own mom – Happy Mother’s Day #RitaMaa ! The biggest hug and lots n lots of LOVE to you today and everyday ❤🤗❤😘❤@sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/QoFhdBLkgg — I Hate You Ka Opposite (@lifelong_rahega) May 8, 2022

Happy Mother’s Day Rita Ma

To the one who loves her child the most in this world and even the other world also she loves him the most. To the unconditional and unparalleled love. Happy Mother’s Day Rita Maa ♥️✨ Heart waits to see you smile and happy. Lots of love.😘#SidharthShukla #RitaMaa pic.twitter.com/woxq9ztaNR — Sidharth A. Shukla 🇵🇰 FC (@TeamPakSid) May 8, 2022

Sidharth Shukla With Mom

That Bigg Boss Moment

Sidharth, who won everyone’s hearts with his stints in Bigg Boss 13, ‘Broken But Beautiful’, and ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ among other projects’, died on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40. He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, Gadget Clock Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)