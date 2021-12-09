Sidhu again surrounded on Pakistan love, criticized for not paying tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat; Arrested for making objectionable remarks on helicopter crash

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu took to Twitter for not paying tributes to the country’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat and other army personnel who were martyred in the helicopter crash. His followers even told it to Sidhu’s Pakistan love. Actually, the followers got furious when Navjot Singh Sidhu wished Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted his photo with Sonia Gandhi, writing, “Wishing you on this special day just like you.” After this, the followers pulled up Sidhu fiercely.

One user wrote, “Imran Khan’s younger brother Sidhu, the country has lost jewelery and so far you have not expressed any condolences but definitely wished Rajmata a happy birthday. This shows that you were neither a good cricketer, nor a good TV actor, nor a good leader nor a good patriot. Have some Shame.”

You have proved that you love Pakistan not India, otherwise CDS Bipin Rawat would have made a tweet on the tragic death of his wife and 11 jawans. There is an effect of compatibility.

Millions of people used to love you because of cricket, now hate you.

Let us tell that everyone on social media is paying tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and other army personnel who were martyred in the helicopter crash. However, some users have also made objectionable tweets on the helicopter crash, after which they have been arrested.

The crime branch of Ahmedabad Police has arrested Shivabhai Ahir, a resident of Gujarat, who used abusive words in social media on the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash.

At the same time, it was informed from the official Twitter handle of Tonk Police, Rajasthan that the person accused of making indecent remarks, Jawad Khan son Abdul Nakki Khan has been arrested.