Sidhu is a threat to national security, said captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has resigned. Now the Congress party is brainstorming for a new chief minister. However, Sunil Jakhar’s claim is considered to be the strongest. When the captain appeared before the media after his resignation, he felt his pain. He also told the media about his conversation with Sonia Gandhi. “He is a threat to national security and if the Congress party makes him the face of the chief minister, I will oppose him,” said Capt Amarinder, who also targeted Sidhu.

‘Sonia ji said – I’m sorry’

Speaking to ANI, Capt Amarinder Singh said, “When I heard that there was talk of electing a new leader of the Congress Legislative Party, I called the Congress president around 10.15 am and said, ‘I told him I was sending you.’ Talking to Soniaji about my resignation, she said, “I’m sorry, Amarinder.”

If Sidhu is made the Chief Minister, I will oppose it

Speaking on Punjab Congress president Navjyot Singh Sidhu, the captain said, “Sidhu can’t handle anything, I know him well. Sidhu will not do any miracle, it will be a disaster for Punjab. Although it is the decision of the Congress party to do whatever they want, if they want to make him the president of the PCC, but if they make him the face of the Chief Minister of Punjab, I will oppose him because it is an issue of national security and I know that Pakistan (Navjyot Singh Sidhu) ) How to relate to it.

‘This is not a question of Punjab but of national security’

Capt. Amarinder Singh further said, “Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is his (Sidhu’s) friend, he has a friendship with General Bajwa. Drones come here every day from Pakistan, how many weapons have come, how many explosives have come, how many grenades have come, how many pistols, Rifles, AK-47s, AK-57s, RDXs and heroin are also coming. After all, where does all this come from, does it come from Pakistan, doesn’t it? We know we get our border from Pakistan, it is a matter of national security and I will oppose it (Sidhu).