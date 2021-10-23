Sidhu’s wife accuses Amarinder’s friend of taking money in posting, Preneet Kaur pleads with Modi-Shah

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday attacked former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over his friendship with Pakistani journalist Arusa Alam. He alleged that not a single officer was posted in the state without giving money and gifts to the journalist. On the other hand, Captain’s wife Preneet Kaur said that PM Modi and Amit Shah know everything. They should take action.

Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu said in Amritsar that not a single posting in Punjab was done without giving money or gifts to Arusa Alam. He alleged that no posting in the police department was done without Alam’s consent. Pakistani journalists went to their country with all the money. Amarinder Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral on Friday shared a picture of a Pakistani journalist with Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Twitter. Navjot Kaur said that this is an old picture.

A day before Sidhu’s wife’s allegations, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had said that a probe would be conducted in the Arusha case. It will be ascertained whether the journalist, who was close to the Captain, has any links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. This announcement of Randhawa created panic in the politics of Punjab. Capt Amarinder Singh’s camp knows that Arusha’s case could be a bummer in the election. Today, when Sidhu’s wife targeted, Amarinder’s MP wife took the front to counterattack.

On the other hand, Navjot Sidhu’s advisor Mohammad Mustafa also targeted Amarinder Singh, on which the former chief minister retaliated. Mustafa shared a picture of Alam’s former Chief Secretary of Punjab and former Director General of Police, on which Amarinder Singh took a dig at Mustafa. In response, Raveen Thukral also shared two pictures on his Twitter handle.

Significantly, Captain has announced to launch a new party in Punjab. He has spoken of an alliance with the BJP on a proper settlement of the farmers’ movement. Congress did not like this maneuver of his. For this reason he was directly targeted. Arusha is the weak link of the captain, due to which she is being used as a weapon.