Sidney Poitier, First Black Man To Win Best Actor Oscar, Dies At 94 – CBS Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Groundbreaking actor Sidney Poitier has died, according to the Bahamian minister of foreign affairs. Poitier was 94 years old.

In a Facebook post, Bahamian Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said he felt conflicted at hearing the news of Poitier’s passing.

“We have lost an icon; a hero, a mentor, a fighter, a national treasure,” Cooper wrote on Facebook. “I was conflicted with a great sadness and a sense of celebration when I learned of the passing of Sir Sindey [sic] Poitier. Sadness that he would no longer be here to tell him how much he means to us, but celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from the humblest beginnings can change the world and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us.”

A cause of death or where the actor died was not given.

Poitier was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in “Lilies of the Field” in 1963, and held that distinction until 2002. He was also the first Black man to kiss a white woman in a movie, which was 1965’s “A Patch of Blue.” Poitier was also known for his roles as Mark Thackeray in “To Sir With Love,” Detective Virgil Tibbs in “The Heat of the Night,” and as a socialite’s Black fiancé in “Guess Who’s Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

He went on to become to be a film director, activist and an ambassador, has been appointed an honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire, and has received a Kennedy Center honor. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Obama in 2009.

Poitier had dual citizenship in the United States and the Bahamas, where he grew up the youngest of seven children, and went on to serve as the Bahamian ambassador to Japan from 1997 to 2007.

He is survived by his wife, Joanna, and six daughters.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.