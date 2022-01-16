Siena research poll weighs in on race relations and discrimination in NYS





LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEW10) -On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Siena Faculty Research Institute launched a brand new poll that appears at how New Yorkers view the state of race relations and whether or not they suppose that minorities have the identical alternatives as white New Yorkers. The poll of registered New York State voters weighs in on how New Yorkers view the state of race relations in addition to whether or not they suppose racial or spiritual minorities residing in New York expertise discrimination.

In accordance with the Siena Faculty poll a small majority of voters, 52 p.c, suppose that minority New Yorkers have the identical alternatives as white New Yorkers, whereas 41 p.c suppose they don’t. Variations in opinion fluctuate as this query highlights the extensive racial, partisan, and ideological divides officers say.

The poll highlights this majority or plurality from every area of the state whereas a majority of Republicans, independents, Latinos, whites, and males stated that minority New Yorkers do have the identical alternatives. With a majority of Democrats and an amazing majority of Blacks that say minority New Yorkers do not need the identical alternatives.

General, New Yorkers’ views on the state of race relations, has improved marginally since final yr, with 36 p.c now saying race relations in New York are glorious or good, in comparison with 60 p.c who say honest or poor, up a bit of from 31-64 p.c final yr. Greater than 70 p.c of voters proceed to say that each racial and spiritual minorities expertise discrimination.

“The overwhelming majority of New Yorkers of each stripe suppose racial minorities expertise discrimination in New York – together with 92 p.c of Blacks, 87 p.c of Latinos, and 67 p.c of whites; 84 p.c of Democrats, 66 p.c of independents, and 56 p.c of Republicans; and no less than 63 p.c from each area,” stated Siena Faculty pollster Steven Greenberg. “Equally, no less than 62 p.c of voters, no matter faith, race, get together, or area, say that spiritual minorities expertise discrimination.”

As well as, Greenberg says one-third of New Yorkers say that they’ve been handled unfairly over the past yr due to their race, faith, gender, ethnicity, or sexual orientation, together with 50 p.c of Latinos and 41 p.c of Blacks. This quantity he provides has remained largely constant over the past 5 years.

“Dr. King would have turned 93 this weekend,” stated Greenberg. “Change doesn’t roll in on the wheels of inevitability however comes via steady battle. New Yorkers say that battle persists.”