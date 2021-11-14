Sierra Leone Explosion Kills More and Strains Health System
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone – When a fuel tanker exploded in Sierra Leone last week, 98 people were killed on the spot, including several survivors, including a motorcycle-taxi driver who was engulfed in fire while stuck in traffic.
Driver Yusuf Kamara has 80 per cent burns on his body. But for a while, he could walk and talk – and about the $ 27 he lost in the fire, he was worried about three days’ pay.
“It wasn’t the kid’s money, it wasn’t the little money, and it all burned out,” he said in an audio note, the last recording of his voice before he died.
In the days since the bombings in Freetown, the country’s capital and largest city, the tragedy has claimed more lives and tested the country’s already precarious healthcare system. The death toll has risen from 98 to 144 by Saturday, and more survivors are being hospitalized on Friday.
In a country where there is no single burn unit and no vital drugs are available or running low, doctors and nurses are trying to prevent infection in surviving patients.
This is a difficult task. Most of the patients still admitted have burns of 25%. The death toll at a hospital in Freetown, known as the 34th Military, is about 60 percent. Second, as patients die in the emergency hospital, their beds are going for victims who have suffered minor injuries and who were initially unable to be admitted due to lack of space.
Covid-19 did not take Sierra Leone by storm, with only 6,400 cases and 121 deaths reported during the entire pandemic, but the country is not unaware of the health crisis. The Ebola epidemic, which began in 2014, killed nearly 4,000 people. In 2017, floods and mudslides killed hundreds of people.
But the severity of the injuries in the blast shocked even the most experienced doctors. “Size and size, I have never seen anything like it,” said Dr. Songor Koedeyama, the hospital’s medical superintendent, who volunteered after the blast, worked at Connaught Hospital, the country’s main hospital, where most of the victims were taken. .
Dozens of drivers and two-wheelers were killed and injured in the crash. Some were so poor that they ran to collect something instead of fleeing when they saw fuel leaking from the tanker before the explosion. Many of the victims were the breadwinners of their families, so the tragedy has plunged some of the needy in this West African nation into further depression.
Since patients began flooding the hospital, doctors, nurses, administrators and government officials have been working around the clock to collect supplies and manage patchwork responses. Emergency coordination team was running till morning after the blast.
But from the outset, Sierra Leone’s healthcare system has been weak. The hospital staff is on fire and has been replaced by some physicians. Government pharmacies are unable to provide essential medicines, including managing acute pain and antibiotics. And doctors worry that this will only get worse.
The health sector in Sierra Leone is fragmented, a confused constellation of public, private and non-profit programs. Although the government is nominally in charge, it relies heavily on funding and supplies from foreign donors.
Patients living on meager income regularly have to buy essential medicines from private pharmacies. But Lawrence Sandy, managing director of the National Medical Supplies Agency, said the government was lifting tabs for burn victims.
When he got the news of the blast, Shri. Sandy said they went straight to Connaught Hospital’s medical store, collected supplies and gave them to doctors. As the main supply, such as IV fluid, ran out immediately after the accident, he went to a nearby private pharmacy to buy more, he said.
“I just said that whatever you have, we will pay for it,” said Mr. Sandy.
But in hospitals across the city, the families of many patients said they were still being asked to pay for medicines and other supplies.
The surgeon who assisted in the fire response, Dr. According to Kilongo sinner Mulalwa, it will become more and more difficult to care for those who have done this so far. Patients who have been discharged will have to return to a specialist hospital for weekly treatment, year round.
“Plastic surgery, to handle mobility, you will need a lot of physical therapy. It’s very difficult to find all this in Sierra Leone, “he said. “You can predict that the next three months will be very difficult for those who will survive.”
But shortage of antibiotics is a more urgent problem.
“My fear is that we don’t want the patient to start on it and then we don’t have enough for their entire treatment, as they may develop immunity,” he said. Said Sandy.
Survivors are concerned not only about their own recovery but also about the impact their absence will have on their families.
“I take care of my siblings and my children,” said Ibrahim Sori, a 25-year-old driver, from his bed at the 34th Military Hospital on Wednesday. His legs, arms and most of his head were burnt and he whispered that he was in a lot of pain. “I take care of all this, I pay the school fees. So now, by accident, I don’t know what to do. We really need the support of the government. “
The families of those who have died, who are already grieving and traumatized, are also facing financial crisis.
One of the victims’ sister, Mariatu Mansare, was scared to death on Thursday while waiting for the morgue to release the body of her younger brother Ibrahim. Ibrahim, a traffic police officer, did not know exactly how the fire started.
Shortly before his death, Ibrahim told her from his hospital bed, “I didn’t see the fire, I just saw the smoke.”
The mortuary charged her धु 23 for washing Ibrahim’s body and $ 23 for an ambulance – in total, more than she had earned in one month. On top of that, she had to spend $ 165 to feed the mourners, in a country where funerals are extremely important. And then there will be a seven-day mourning ceremony in the family village.
“I have to take care of his son now, and I have two children, I have to take care of them all,” she said, with tears in her eyes, pink and purple lace for the funeral. Her mother is ill, she said, and she was dependent on Ibrahim’s salary every month. “It was already too much for all of us, and now that he’s gone, that’s bad.”
Yusuf Kamara, a motorcycle taxi driver, made a video message to his mother last Saturday, two days after the fire, from his hospital bed. “Tell my mother I’m not going to die,” he said. “Give her patience.”
On Sunday night, he called his cousin Memunatu Kamara and asked her to cook the soup. But she was told she was dead by the time she returned the next morning.
On the way to the funeral, Mr. Kamara’s 7-year-old son saw a motorcyclist.
“Look, Daddy’s coming!” The little boy said to his grandmother, “I don’t know what happened.”
“Everyone started crying,” Ms Kamara said. “That car didn’t have a dry eye.”
