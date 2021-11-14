Sierra Leone Explosion Kills More and Strains Health System

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone – When a fuel tanker exploded in Sierra Leone last week, 98 people were killed on the spot, including several survivors, including a motorcycle-taxi driver who was engulfed in fire while stuck in traffic.

Driver Yusuf Kamara has 80 per cent burns on his body. But for a while, he could walk and talk – and about the $ 27 he lost in the fire, he was worried about three days’ pay.

“It wasn’t the kid’s money, it wasn’t the little money, and it all burned out,” he said in an audio note, the last recording of his voice before he died.

In the days since the bombings in Freetown, the country’s capital and largest city, the tragedy has claimed more lives and tested the country’s already precarious healthcare system. The death toll has risen from 98 to 144 by Saturday, and more survivors are being hospitalized on Friday.