Sifan Hassan Establishes Her Dominance in Tokyo

TOKYO – After 24,500 meters of fierce racing in six races over nine days, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands found herself alone before tumbling down the track with disbelief etched on her face.

On Saturday, Hassan won the women’s 10,000-meter at the Tokyo Games to achieve an extraordinary feat, winning medals in three grueling events: the 1500, 5000 and 10,000 meters.

Back on the medal podium for the third and final time, she cried.

“And that was not the medal,” she said. “It’s because I’m finished. It was a relief. I think I’m a little crazy?

On the last night of athletics at the Olympics, Hassan unleashed a fierce kick in the 10,000-meter bell lap to part ways with Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain, who finished second, and Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia, who drifted into third place. Gidey holds the world record for the event, but even she was no match for Hassan, who finished in 29 minutes 55.32 seconds.