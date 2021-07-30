Sifan Hassan May Try for Three Gold Medals in Track and Field

TOKYO – Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands could try to do something new at the Tokyo Games: win the women’s 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 meters. To do that, she would need to run multiple heats in multiple events, including five races in six days next week if she makes it through the heats.

She kicked off her bid for a triple gold medal on Friday night by winning her first round of the 5,000m and securing a berth in Monday night’s final.

She raised her hands in muted celebration as she crossed the finish line.

“I was celebrating my entry into the final,” said Hassan. “It’s a lot of pressure.”

When asked if she had decided to compete in all three Olympic Games – which has been widely speculated – she replied, “Not yet. I need to talk to my trainer.