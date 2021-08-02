Sifan Hassan wins the 5,000 meters. Onto the next one.

TOKYO – One less gold medal. Two to go.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the women’s 5,000 meters on Monday, the first leg of her Olympic quest.

In Tokyo, Hassan tries to do something extraordinary and uniquely painful: win the 1,500, the 5,000 and the 10,000 meters. The 5,000 was her first chance at a medal, and she maneuvered carefully through the field before taking control with around 200 yards to go, sprinting to victory in 14 minutes 36.79 seconds.

Hellen Obiri of Kenya was second and Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia third.

While Hassan, 28, was due to compete in all three events, she only confirmed her intention to do so on Sunday.

In a statement, its management team called it a “campaign for Olympic glory” and “a huge achievement.” There is no doubt that winning three medals – gold medals if she is to dream big – would secure her a place among the long-distance runners in Olympic history. For her part, Hassan seemed cautious to avoid creating expectations, suggesting that she just wanted to give it a try.