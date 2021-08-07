Sifan Hassan Won Gold in the 10,000 Meters, Her Third Olympic Medal

Friday, after her third place in the 1500m, Hassan admitted that she was “stressed every day”. And tired. So very tired. She was relieved, she said, that she only had one race to focus on. In a way, his mind was clean for the 10,000 meters. It was showing.

The race quickly turned into a battle of attrition in hot and humid conditions. Three runners retired before halfway through the race. With 13 laps to go, only seven riders out of a field of 29 remained in the leading peloton.

Then five. Then four. As the carnage unfolded, Hassan fell back behind Gidey and Hellen Obiri of Kenya, just ahead of Gezahegne in fourth position. Eventually, Obiri succumbed to the elements and the tempo, and also gave up on the back.

In the first corner of the last lap, Hassan climbed onto Gidey’s right shoulder and sprinted – straight into history.