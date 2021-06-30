Signal Private Messenger 5.14.5 APK for Android – Download



The Signal private messenger is a free, privacy-focused messaging and voice talk app you can use on your smartphones and it has desktop sync as well. All you need is a local phone number that works for verification to start your chats, you can send pictures, videos, internet links, voice messages, and more.

With the Signal private messenger, you can text or make voice or video calls with friends. Such as one-on-one calls or in groups. This messaging app also supports emoji reactions or stickers just like you have on Whatsapp. All the conversations being end-to-end encrypted allowing you to chat and share info without any worries.

Download Signal Private Messenger

The Signal private messenger app has many unique and interesting features such as custom alerts. You can set a separate alert style for each contact, or disable them. When trying to silence someone who always drops a message at the wrong time just select “None” as their notification ringtone.

It also has a built-in picture editor that lets you do small edits to your photos before you share them. You can use it to sketch, crop, and flip your outgoing photos. Android users can even set their default messaging app to Signal if they want to.

If you create a group in Signal Private Messenger, everyone is not automatically added to the group. People are sent an invite and they have to accept the invite to join the Group. Upon creating an account and after verifying your mobile number you will need to create a pin to secure your account.

According to the Signal private messenger developers, the app doesn’t collect any metadata about its users that includes the identity, location, and device info. But the app does request access to contacts which is logical in a way. You can choose to check phone numbers one by one if you don’t want the app to access your contact list.

Other than that you can also change themes in this messaging app. And with an added ability to review the storage option which is also a unique feature. Download signal now by clicking on the download button. Let us know if you liked the app by rating it and commenting on it.