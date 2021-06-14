Significance, this year’s theme and everything you need to know



Noticed yearly on 14 June, World Blood Donor Day is an initiative by the World Well being Organisation (WHO). The intention of this day is to unfold consciousness about blood donation and the need for protected blood and blood merchandise. Additionally, it’s celebrated to admire the contribution of voluntary blood donors in saving lives.

In accordance to the WHO, “The day additionally supplies a chance to name to motion to governments and nationwide well being authorities to present sufficient sources and put into place techniques and infrastructures to enhance the gathering of blood from voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors”.

World Blood Donor Day 2021 slogan:

This 12 months, the slogan is ‘Give blood and hold the world beating’. The slogan highlights the contribution of blood donors in saving lives and enhancing the well being of others. It additionally reinforces the worldwide name for extra individuals to contribute to higher well being by donating blood recurrently.

World Blood Donor Day 2021 host:

Yearly, completely different international locations host the World Blood Donor Day. This 12 months, the occasion is being hosted in Rome, Italy at this time.

World Blood Donor Day historical past:

The day was first noticed by the WHO in 2004. In 2005, through the 58th World Well being Meeting, it was declared as an annual world occasion. World Blood Donor day is well known on the birthday of Karl Landsteiner who was an Austrian biologist, doctor and is taken into account to be the founder of contemporary blood transfusion.

World Blood Donor Day significance:

Blood scarcity is an enormous downside in lots of international locations whereas blood donation and transfusion is its most important answer. Particularly through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, blood, and plasma donations have managed to save many lives and have given hope to individuals affected by the virus.