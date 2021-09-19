Signs of declining support for Putin’s party in Russian elections
MOSCOW – Early results of Russia’s parliamentary elections showed an increase in opposition to the governing party of President Vladimir V. Putin, although it was expected to win easily.
In partial results broadcast by state television three days after voting ended on Sunday, the party, United Russia, secured 44 percent of the vote, 10 percent less than the previous election in 2016. In second place, the Communist Party received 22. percent, compared to 13 percent in 2016.
Russian elections are not free and fair, and the role of parliament in recent years has mainly been to stamp out Kremlin initiatives while giving Mr Putin’s regime a veneer of democratic legitimacy. Over the weekend, videos of ballot fillings and other clear examples of fraud circulated widely on social media. But aides of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny hoped to use the polls to rebuke Mr Putin by consolidating the opposition vote.
The weekend’s elections were held amid a raging crackdown on dissent by the Kremlin and a flurry of popular discontent. Apparently for fear of reprisal at the ballot box, officials barred almost all well-known opposition figures from running for parliament, while forcing many dissidents into exile and declaring popular independent media outlets “foreign agents”.
Election observers and Kremlin critics said the multi-faceted nature of the elections – measures officially taken to reduce the spread of the coronavirus – increased the potential for fraud by making the process difficult to monitor. And given the system by which 450 seats are divided in the Duma, the lower house of parliament, United Russia can still maintain its two-thirds majority in the house, despite receiving less than half the vote.
The opposition’s uphill battle was complicated by decisions by Google and Apple to block access to Navalny-related material to comply with demands from the Russian government, which was supposed to coordinate the protest vote. Google went ahead over the weekend after two tech giants on Friday removed a smartphone app linked to Mr Navalny’s movement from its stores, apparently complying with a government request to block YouTube videos and Google Docs files. which were being used by Mr. Navalny’s associates. Coordinate voting in 225 electoral districts of the country.
Google did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday. Mr Navalny’s aides, who have been organizing protest vote campaigns from abroad, said they were informed by Google that their content could be blocked because of the government’s request.
“This content is not available on domains in this country due to a government legal complaint,” says a YouTube message when users in Russia try to open one of the blocked videos.
Google’s compliance with Russia’s demands in recent days has represented a remarkable concession for a company that prides itself on enabling the open exchange of information. In Russia, Google’s products – in particular, YouTube – have helped provide a way for free expression, even as the Kremlin withdrew democratic freedoms.
A person familiar with Google’s decision told The New York Times on Friday that specific threats to prosecute some of Google’s more than 100 employees inside Russia forced the company to shut down the Navalny smartphone app. In recent months Russian courts have declared Mr. Navalny’s movement extremist and his “smart voting” campaign illegal.
Still, Mr. Navalny’s allies are pursuing a strategy they call “smart voting” to mobilize opposition votes and elect as many challengers as possible for a united Russia, regardless of the challenger. Whatever be the political views of the people. His campaign gained support among opposition-minded voters, many of whom managed to find out which candidate the “smart voting” campaign supported in his district despite Google and Apple’s compliance with the Russian government’s demands. .
“It’s an election without a choice, and when they can create the results they need, ‘smart voting’ is a good mechanism,” said Philip Samsonov, 32, a photographer in Moscow. “I hope one day I can vote with all my heart.”
Mr Samsonov said he planned to vote for the candidate chosen by the Navalny team in his district – in his case, a communist – the person who has the best chance of defeating the governing party’s candidate. Mr Samsonov also said he planned to vote on Sunday evening to reduce the chance that something would happen on his ballot.
It was too early on Sunday evening to tell whether Mr. Navalny’s smart voting campaign had paid off, with early results not clearing how individual candidates were performing at the district-by-district level. But nationwide, increased support for communists and a decline for United Russia reflected a rise in Russian discontent. In a YouTube broadcast on Sunday evening, Leonid Volkov, a top aide to Mr Navalny, described the potential loss of seats by United Russia as progress in a strategy to loosen Mr Putin’s grip on power.
“This, to put it mildly, is a significant change in the political landscape of the Russian Federation,” Mr. Volkov said.
The leader of the Communist Party of Russia, Gennady A. Zyuganov said there had been a “large amount” of violations in the elections and warned of demonstrations in the coming days – a notable statement because communists are generally loyal to Mr. on major issues.
“I cannot deny that all this will lead to mass protests,” Mr. Zyuganov said on Twitter on Saturday. “I’m sure people won’t stand for the coercive replacement of their choice.”
In St Petersburg, some free election observers were removed from polling stations and taken into custody by police just before the votes were counted. A supervisor Ksenia Frolova was detained after filing several complaints about irregularities.
Ms Frolova, 18, a biology student, said in a phone interview shortly after she was released from the police station: “We found that the same person had voted multiple times at different polling stations.” “I feel morally exhausted. You just feel like none of your complaints are worth anything.”
Last year, widespread fraud in the presidential election in neighboring Belarus sparked mass protests – an outcome that analysts say the Kremlin is determined to prevent from happening in Russia. Buses of riot police officers were stationed around central Moscow throughout the weekend, but no significant protests took place.
During the election, the authorities removed all the stops to bring the common United Russia base to the polls: public sector workers, members of the military and security services, and pensioners. On Friday in central Moscow, groups of men in civilian clothing, all wearing uniform, tightly clipped haircuts, stood outside a polling station that covers the Russian Defense Ministry.
Some admitted they were members of the military and were “strongly advised” by their commanders to vote on Friday. Others said they were given time to vote before the weekend, which they planned to spend out of town.
And many Russians continue to support Mr. Putin. Outside a polling place in Moscow, 46-year-old Tatyana Kolosova, a teacher, said she voted against United Russia to “have some competition in the political arena”. He said he expected a change in government after the elections, resulting in more efforts to reduce unemployment and support private business.
But he dismissed Mr Navalny as an “enemy of our country” and promised to vote for Mr Putin if he was president in 2024, recalling the relative poverty and anarchy of the 1990s before he came to power. Ran for a fifth term as
“I am grateful that God gave us such a leader,” she said.
Adam Satriano Contributed reporting from London.
