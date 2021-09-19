Signs of declining support for Putin’s party in Russian elections

MOSCOW – Early results of Russia’s parliamentary elections showed an increase in opposition to the governing party of President Vladimir V. Putin, although it was expected to win easily.

In partial results broadcast by state television three days after voting ended on Sunday, the party, United Russia, secured 44 percent of the vote, 10 percent less than the previous election in 2016. In second place, the Communist Party received 22. percent, compared to 13 percent in 2016.

Russian elections are not free and fair, and the role of parliament in recent years has mainly been to stamp out Kremlin initiatives while giving Mr Putin’s regime a veneer of democratic legitimacy. Over the weekend, videos of ballot fillings and other clear examples of fraud circulated widely on social media. But aides of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny hoped to use the polls to rebuke Mr Putin by consolidating the opposition vote.

The weekend’s elections were held amid a raging crackdown on dissent by the Kremlin and a flurry of popular discontent. Apparently for fear of reprisal at the ballot box, officials barred almost all well-known opposition figures from running for parliament, while forcing many dissidents into exile and declaring popular independent media outlets “foreign agents”.