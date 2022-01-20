Sikander Kher and Jackie Shroff will have a blast with Chidiya Ud web series! Sikandar Kher and Jackie Shroff will have a blast with Chidiya Ud web series

The 12 months 2022 will show to be fairly a bang for movies in addition to web series. Many nice web series will be launched this 12 months and right now a information is happening in dialogue which is said to a web series. Actor Sikander Kher will be seen on this web series. It’s discovered that the title of this series is ‘Chidiya Ud’. Produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri, the present will be streaming on MX Participant.

The present will be directed by ace Marathi director Ravi Jadhav, who is understood for delivering tremendous profitable movies like Banjo, Chhatrapati Shivaji and Timepass Duology. The present will additionally star Slumdog Millionaire fame Madhur Mittal in a pivotal function.

Considerably, Sikandar Kher did a nice job in Arya and he’s appreciated for this. Speaking about this web present, famous person Jackie Shroff can also be going to be seen alongside with Sikander Kher.

There are studies that his character will be very robust and he’s going to be seen giving competitors to Sikander Kher. Each are very enthusiastic about this present and it’s being stated that the blast will be big. Sikander Kher and Jackie Shroff have come collectively for the movie up to now as nicely.

This web series to be launched on MX Participant will even be very particular for the followers as movies are usually not being launched in theaters throughout the Corona interval. Jackie Shroff has not been a a part of any massive movie for a very long time however she will make a comeback with this series. That is a massive alternative for Sikander Kher.

Story first revealed: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 15:49 [IST]