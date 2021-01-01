Sikander Kher with mother Kiran Kher: Sikander went live with Kiran Kher on Instagram and she said I am bored because I am locked in the house

Kiran Kher is currently battling cancer and is currently resting at home. Son Alexander Kher had a lot of conversations with his mother during the live session. One thing is clear from this live session of Alexander that this time he is trying his best to entertain his mother. Kiran said that her condition has improved a lot now.

Alexander shared this video on Instagram. As she posted, she wrote, ‘My mother, if you tolerate my little stupidity, she will come here. What else In addition, Alexander has done a lot of hashtags like #Maa #Mummy #Mama #Duniya. In fact, a fan demanded a song from Alexander and after hearing his song, mother Kiran Kher came to his room. After that, fans asked about Kiran Kher’s condition and Alexander went straight to his room with a camera to meet him. After that, Kiran was attached to him during this session.





Meanwhile, she said she was tired of being locked up at home and watching TV. She also said that nowadays she is watching Korean movies instead of Bollywood. Fans described Alexander as their mother, with the actor appearing to say – Mom, people are saying I look like you, so sorry Mom. Kieron Kher said in Java- No, you are so beautiful.

Apart from this, Kiran Kher once again expressed her desire to marry Alexander. Alexander said he wanted to have a daughter so that his qualities would be in her. On this Kiran says that all her sarees and jewelery are lying, what will happen to her. Alexander says to his mother- I will wear your sari, jewelry … Mother took an oath. After this, he talks to his mother about wearing a sari, on which he is also slapped.

Fans are seen praising Kiran Kher, on whom she says she didn’t even wear lipstick. Kiran says to the boy – let me fix my face, that’s how I sit. After this both talk about looks. Kiran says that her mother forbade her to look in the mirror, saying – why do you keep looking in the mirror, your power is like a monkey. After this, Alexander follows them to tell them why.

