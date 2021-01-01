Sikander Kher with mother Kiran Kher: Sikander went live with Kiran Kher on Instagram and she said I am bored because I am locked in the house
Meanwhile, she said she was tired of being locked up at home and watching TV. She also said that nowadays she is watching Korean movies instead of Bollywood. Fans described Alexander as their mother, with the actor appearing to say – Mom, people are saying I look like you, so sorry Mom. Kieron Kher said in Java- No, you are so beautiful.
Apart from this, Kiran Kher once again expressed her desire to marry Alexander. Alexander said he wanted to have a daughter so that his qualities would be in her. On this Kiran says that all her sarees and jewelery are lying, what will happen to her. Alexander says to his mother- I will wear your sari, jewelry … Mother took an oath. After this, he talks to his mother about wearing a sari, on which he is also slapped.
Fans are seen praising Kiran Kher, on whom she says she didn’t even wear lipstick. Kiran says to the boy – let me fix my face, that’s how I sit. After this both talk about looks. Kiran says that her mother forbade her to look in the mirror, saying – why do you keep looking in the mirror, your power is like a monkey. After this, Alexander follows them to tell them why.
