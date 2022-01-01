Sikh devotees injured after attacked by mob while returning to punjab in Bihar Bhojpur district

In Bihar’s Bhojpur district, some anti-social parts attacked Sikh pilgrims for refusing to donate. The incident befell in the Charpokhari police station space of ​​Bhojpur in the course of the return of Sikh pilgrims from Punjab to Patna’s Harmandir Sahib to have a good time the competition of lights. Round six individuals have been injured in the assault on Sikh pilgrims who have been admitted to a close-by well being centre.

Giving data, DSP of Piro sub-division of Ara district, Rahul Singh mentioned that on Sunday, about 58 Sikh pilgrims who got here from Mohali district of Punjab have been returning to their houses by truck after celebrating the competition of lights. When a truck filled with Sikh pilgrims reached Dhyani Tola below Charpokhari police station close to Ara Sasaram State Freeway, some youths stopped the car to gather donations for organizing the Yagya and for the development of the temple.

After the youths who stopped the car requested for donations, the truck driver refused to donate. After which the youths began beating the truck driver out of the automotive. Seeing the motive force being overwhelmed up, some individuals in the truck got here out to save them, when the native individuals current there began attacking them with bricks and stones. Ladies and youngsters have been additionally in this truck. Round six individuals have been injured in the assault by a neighborhood mob.

After which the injured have been despatched to a close-by well being heart. In accordance to the knowledge acquired, after giving first assist on the well being heart, the injured Sikh pilgrims went in the direction of Punjab. The injured have been recognized as Manpreet Singh, Birender Singh, Harpreet Singh, Jasvir Singh, Tejinder Singh and Balveer Singh. All of them are residents of Mohali, Punjab. The police have registered an FIR in opposition to 25 individuals in this case. Wherein 4 individuals together with the chairman of the Yagya committee have been arrested. Raids are being performed to arrest others.

President of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly condemned the assault on Sikh Sangat in Bhojpur district of Bihar. The SGPC president mentioned that the incident of stone-pelting and lathi-charge on Sikh Sangat is extraordinarily unlucky and the Bihar authorities ought to conduct an neutral inquiry into the incident. He mentioned {that a} letter has been written to the Bihar CM to take strict motion in opposition to the miscreants who attacked the Sikh Sangat at Charpokhari in Bhojpur district on Sunday.