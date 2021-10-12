Sikh youth in England treated like criminals, despite having tickets, did not allow to watch Euro Cup match

There has been a case of a Sikh man being treated like criminals in England. According to the news of mylondon.news, on July 7, 2021, the first semi-final was played between Italy and Spain in the European Football Championship. To watch this match, 28-year-old Arjan Singh had bought a ticket by spending 300 euros, but the security personnel did not allow him to enter the Wembley Football Stadium in London.

On receiving the information, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (SGMC) President Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed his regret over the matter. Along with this, he has appealed to England MP Tanmanjit Singh Deshi to raise this issue. Also urged to create awareness about the importance of kirpan in Sikhs and Sikhism. He has urged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to talk about the religious dignity of Sikhs with his counterparts in the UK government.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, “It is regrettable that Arjan Singh was denied entry to the match at Wembley despite a valid ticket. The security guards did not allow him to enter the stadium because of the shape of his saber. He was treated ‘like a criminal’.

Arjan Singh had reached Wembley from rugby to watch the first semi-final match of the Euro Cup. According to the report, the security personnel treated Arjan Singh like criminals and did not allow him to enter the stadium. Arjan Singh’s only mistake was that he was wearing a kirpan. The kirpan is one of the five kakars of Sikhism.

The report quoted a spokesperson for The Football Association as saying, “Arjan was not allowed to enter Wembley Stadium because the size of his saber exceeded the limit prescribed in the online guidance.” However, according to Arjan, ‘The security forces measured the size of his saber, it was less than 6 inches. Despite this, the security personnel prevented him from entering the stadium. The size of six inches is within the prescribed limit.

Arjan was accompanied by his friend Martin of 27 years. The two waited for about two hours after talking to the security personnel, but still had to leave the Wembley Stadium. Arjan said, ‘When I went to Wembley, the security guards had already informed the website’s kirpan policy. Before he did the investigation, I already told him (the security guards), I am carrying this kirpan. I am permitted to take it with me under the law of the land (England).’

Arjan said, ‘He put me aside and said that he will have to talk to his senior official. After this the security guards asked me to look into the camera. They started taking pictures of my saber. He said I am not allowed to wear it.

He said, ‘The security guards made us wait for hours. It was terrible. I was tired. It was almost as if we were criminals…. The security guard kept repeating you cannot go with a sharp blade. Others present there were listening to this.

@wembleystadium We’re at Wembley for the match. Your stewards aren’t granting entry to my bro, a baptised Sikh, because he has a kirpan. Wembley’s kirpan guidance allows kirpans. UK law does too. Our tix cost us £300. Sort it now! @BBCNews @guardian @SikhPA @RaviSinghKA — Ranbir M (@ranbir29111469) July 6, 2021

Two of Arjan’s friends also claim that despite Arjan’s explanation that he has a chronic back pain, he was not given a seat during the wait. According to two friends, the security guards were not allowing them to enter the stadium even though the length of the kirpan was six inches.

Martin said, ‘The saber was measured twice. When measured first, it turned out to be 6 inches. This was within the limits set under Wembley Stadium’s policy, but they did not allow entry. After this the customer service people came and they measured it with tape. Then its length turned out to be 6.5 inches, which was more than the prescribed limit.

In accordance with Wembley Stadium’s Saber Policy, it is permissible to wear a Saber inside Wembley Stadium. However it should not be visible to anyone and should be worn only under clothing to ensure the highest possible protection at all times.

Five Kakars of Sikhism

Panch Kakar means five things starting with the word ‘K’ that Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, ordered Khalsa Sikhs to wear at all times in 1699. The five things that Guru Gobind Singh had made mandatory include hair, kada, kirpan, kangha and kachara. Without them the Khalsa disguise is not considered complete.