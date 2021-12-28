Sikh youth threatens Queen of England

Britain’s Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into a video in which a man, wearing a full mask and claiming to be an Indian Sikh, threatened to ‘murder’ Queen Elizabeth II in revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. has given. A few days earlier, an intruder was arrested at Elizabeth’s Windsor Palace.

According to ‘The Sun newspaper’, this video has been shared on Snapchat. Video A masked man has given his name to Indian Sikh Jaswant Singh Chail. Scotland Yard officials are investigating the video, which is said to be related to an intruder arrested from Windsor Castle on Christmas Day. This intruder had an arrow-bow. The suspect, arrested after a mental health check, has been charged with sections of the UK’s mental health law and is in the ‘care of doctors’.

In the video, the masked man is saying, ‘I am sad, I am sad about what I have done and what I will do. I will try to assassinate Queen Elizabeth of the royal family.’ He is saying, ‘This is revenge for those who died in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated, discriminated against because of their race. I am an Indian Sikh.

My name is Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones. In this video clip posted on Sun’s website, a man wearing a ‘Star Wars’ mask holds a black weapon in his hand and speaks intermittently. The video was purportedly sent to the followers of the person’s Snapchat account. Shortly before that, security officials arrested the intruders near the private apartment of the 95-year-old Queen. In a message accompanying this video on Snapchat, Kishor wrote, ‘I am sorry for these things that I did and lied’.