Silicon Valley locals on Big Tech censorship: ‘They’re not impartial’



Silicon Valley residents believe social media companies should be neutral when monitoring and censoring content, they told Gadget Clock.

Bay Area-based companies Twitter, Facebook and Google have been accused of unequivocally controlling and censoring content posted by users on their sites. Recently, Twitter suspended Defiant L’s, notorious for posting side-by-side screenshots for alleged hypocrisy from prominent leftist figures, citing a “ban evasion” violation.

“Most social media apps are quite left-leaning,” Jeff, a Palo Alto resident, told Gadget Clock. “If someone on the right says something that is against what they believe, they should not be stopped. We should give them a platform to listen.”

Maria Fox, a student at Stanford, told the News: “Technology companies are self-interested actors, they are not neutral, and at the end of the day, they want to maximize their profits.”

“One thing you can do on one platform or get into trouble is because it’s not the same as the others,” Anthony said, “it’s not the same controlled.”

Steve, another Silicon Valley resident, said it’s scary how companies with such liberal and open-minded space are limiting conversations.

“Twitter, Facebook, Google are using their power to actually censor conservatives or just censor people they don’t agree with,” Steve said.

“Something needs to be done because they don’t live up to their promise.”

Earlier this year, Google and Twitter staff flooded the Democratic Campaign and the Committee with cash, showing a record amount of campaign money.

YouTube’s owner Google’s top donors have pushed 94% of their 2022 political contributions Democrat Records show 99 99% of Twitter employees like donations

Another resident told Gadget Clock, “I’ve had a lot of friends on Facebook all my life, some on the extreme left and some on the extreme right. I love reading their various comments, their views, and then I can make my own decisions.”

One resident, Demaria, said social media organizations should do better by restricting specific content “because it’s being promoted across the Internet.”

Jeff said giving platforms like Facebook and Twitter the ability to publish content is dangerous.

“There has to be a definite line that is drawn on both sides,” he said.

Anthony suggested that the solution should come from the big technology companies.

“I think the last thing anyone wants is for the government to really set foot in private business,” Anthony said.

But Maria said social media companies should not be responsible for deciding content guidelines.

“There needs to be a larger body that is more impartial, which regulates and regulates these social media platforms,” ​​he told Gadget Clock.

“The algorithm … seems to be targeting a specific group,” Demaria added.

Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.