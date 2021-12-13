silk fabric colder than cotton

Cotton clothes are considered suitable for summer. These clothes bring coolness to the body in summer. Now scientists have prepared such a silk cloth which will make you feel more cool than cotton cloth. This silk fabric reduces the temperature by 12.5 degree Celsius compared to cotton. Therefore this cloth will bring relief from the heat.

This fabric has been prepared jointly by researchers from Nanjing University in China and Shanhui Fan of Stanford University. Researchers say, this fabric has been designed so that it can keep the body cool when going out in the summer season.

Scientists hope that after increasing the use of this cloth, the consumption of electricity in the world will also be reduced. According to an estimate, 15 percent of the world’s electricity is used by humans to keep themselves cool. With the help of new fabric, the demand for electricity will be reduced to some extent. This cloth will help in keeping the body cool without electricity.

Researchers say, usually silk reflects the sun’s rays. Keeping this quality in mind, silk was modified to make such a fabric that could reflect up to 95 percent of the sun’s rays. According to research, the more the cloth reflects the sun’s rays and absorbs the least it will protect the body from the effects of sunlight and keep it cool.

When this fabric was tested in the sun, it was found that it is up to 3.5 percent cooler than the surrounding air. Researchers say, this is the world’s first such fabric that is cooler than air. Nanoparticles of aluminum oxide have been added to this cloth. Therefore, it reflects infrared, visible and ultraviolet rays and keeps them away from the body.

This special type of silk can be understood as such. If you are standing in 40 degree Celsius sun wearing this silk then it will make you feel 32 degree Celsius temperature. At the same time, it feels a lower temperature of 12.5 ° C as compared to cotton. This has also been proved in testing.

On the other hand, a research on cloth has also been done in India. IIT Delhi has designed such a fabric, which will kill the harmful virus itself. This cloth has been prepared to kill the deadly virus like corona, which spreads from person to person by touch. All the tests of killing the virus on the cloth have been successful. However, the fabric sample will be sent to the laboratory for final testing, where the fabric sample will be tested for corona virus.

According to experts, this cloth will protect against infection in the hospital. Scientist Professor Samrat Mukhopadhyay, former BTech student of IIT-Delhi, Yeti Gupta and some doctors from AIIMS Delhi are also included in the team that developed the formula to kill bacteria. Testing found that this cloth kills 99.99 percent of the virus.

Its beauty is that it keeps working even after washing 30 times. The coating on the cloth has been coated with the chemical from the padding mangle instrument. In this process the cloth is passed through two rollers. Then it is immersed in the chemical. After this the cloth passes through two rollers again. Here the excessive chemical pressure on the cloth is removed.