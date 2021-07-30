Silk Sonic’s Retro Roller Jam, and 12 More New Songs

Barry Altschul’s drums playing, and in particular his exuberant ride cymbal, is a more than contrasting study: he knows how to jump to the surface of a rhythm while giving it weight; his pocket is magnetic, but he’ll just as easily dice it or splash it into chunks. Over the course of a nearly six-decade career in jazz, he has performed on both sides of the aisle, avant-garde and straight ahead, and in his trio of racers – the 3dom Factor, with Jon Irabagon on saxophones and Joe Fonda on bass – he lassos everything together. “Long Tall Sunshine” is the title track from 3dom Factor’s new live album, and it’s classic Altschul: overflowing and charging but also holding back (thanks especially to Fonda’s bass), with a harmonically long melody that prepares Irabagon for a solo outlet. GIOVANNI RUSSONELLO

