Silver Alert issued for missing Long Island couple with dementia who never arrived at appointment
Richard and Leanora Gross sales have been final seen leaving their house on Aston Wooden Manner in Port Jefferson Station at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Richard and Leanora, who are 86 and 84 years previous have been purported to be touring to an appointment in Northport however never arrived.
The couple was touring in a 2016 blue Nissan Rogue with New York State license place HFX9556.
Anybody with data on the Gross sales’ location is requested to name 911 or 631-854-8652
