Silver Alert issued for missing Long Island couple with dementia who never arrived at appointment



PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Long Island (WABC) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Long Island couple who undergo from dementia.

Richard and Leanora Gross sales have been final seen leaving their house on Aston Wooden Manner in Port Jefferson Station at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Richard and Leanora, who are 86 and 84 years previous have been purported to be touring to an appointment in Northport however never arrived.

The couple was touring in a 2016 blue Nissan Rogue with New York State license place HFX9556.

Anybody with data on the Gross sales’ location is requested to name 911 or 631-854-8652

