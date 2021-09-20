Simon Augustus found his voice long before coaching
The first time Simone Augustus realized what she was capable of was when, at age 14, she landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated for Women next to the question, “What He Next Michael Jordan?”
When Augustus, a WNBA legend who retired this year after 15 seasons, reflects on the moments that made her realize her potential, she thinks about the stands at Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, LA. He led the team to back-to-back state titles, scoring 3,600 points and losing just seven games in four years.
The school is in the center of a predominantly black neighborhood where she grew up, a neighborhood she described intimately and “a group of people you’d never know helped build my sport the way I did.” With each victory, however, the crowd gathered to watch Augustus play at the Capital Gymnasium began to look different.
“The same white people we saw driving down the street a year ago, banging locks with their elbows and zooming in, suddenly coming into the gym, wanting to experience whatever I wanted to see. I play,” said Augustus.
That’s when Augustus began to realize what kind of change his unnatural abilities might be able to overcome at court. “I think it hit me then,” she said. “It was just a melting pot of people, the most beautiful sight I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Augustus’ legacy as a player—a women’s basketball pioneer, three-time Olympic gold medalist, and cornerstone of the four-time champion Minnesota Lynx, one of basketball’s great dynasties—is not in question. But she is one of the most forward-thinking and less-heard activists of sports. Now, as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks, Augustus is working to help his players find the same solace and freedom he had on the court and advocate for himself and his communities outside of basketball. is working to find ways to use its influence to
“How can I make this a safe space for you to feel free and express yourself through basketball?” She asks him.
Basketball has long served as that kind of refuge for Augustus.
“It was hard for me just to be honest,” she said, explaining that she was bullied in high school. “Walking down the hallway every day was like: ‘He’s gay. He’s gay.'”
Augustus’s parents and family supported him, but others were hostile. Augustus said, “Your parents were coming up to my parents and saying, ‘Because your daughter is gay, she looks like my daughter is gay. “People I’ve never met in my life are blaming me for what their child is now choosing to express.”
At the same time, Augustus was garnering nearly every accolade a high school basketball player could hope for—and trying to consider the racist legacy of the Deep South community he grew up in. How would she shape up depending on where she chose to play in college. Louisiana State University, his hometown school, had until 1971 a Black professor, Julian T. White was not appointed. “Throughout the hiring process, I had a lot of people who were like, ‘Don’t go there,'” she said.
Eventually, she decided to attend LSU anyway: She wanted the chance to stay closer to home and produce a winning program, rather than join an established powerhouse like Tennessee or Connecticut. “I had a lot of elderly black people who said, ‘It was too much for me to step on this campus, and I did it for you,'” Augustus said. “I think it helped give them a release. Like, at least we’re at peace enough to be able to enjoy the moment.”
Those experiences laid the foundation for Augustus’s transition to public-facing activism, which demanded self-assurance and sensitivity. Her first foray into advocacy was downright personal: she appeared publicly in the LGBTQ magazine The Advocate in May 2012, detailing her relationship with Lataya Warner, who is now his wife, and plans to marry.
Augustus’ profile was never high, given that he led the Lynx to their first title in 2011, and was named the Finals Most Valuable Player of that year. But the decision was still risky. It was several years before the WNBA launched a leaguewide LGBTQ pride program in 2014, and the timing was crucial as Minnesota will vote on a state constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage in November.
“It was the first time I really stepped outside and used my voice,” Augustus said. “I felt like I was at a place in my life where I was ready to be open with people. I don’t think it was a big surprise, but it really helped people who needed it.” A lot of people came to me like, ‘I could tell my mom after 40 years.'”
She continued to speak to the news media about the issue, telling her story as a rebuke for the proposed Minnesota Amendment. It lost, and same-sex marriage became legal in all 50 states shortly after Augustus and Warner’s wedding in 2015.
“When she came out in 2012 and then started working so deliberately in Minnesota around marriage equality, we saw Simeone and then other WNBA players start conversations that were really reminiscent of the athlete activism of the 60s. It is,” said Anne Lieberman, director of policy and programs, Athlete’s Allies.
Those conversations were never more impressive than in 2016, when the stars of the Lynx — including Augustus — began publicly supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. He raised his voice against police brutality and wore the shirt during the warm-up, which sparked the movement’s slogan in the wake of the police killings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling before Colin Kaepernick, for the same reason, kneeling during the national anthem. in NFL games.
For Augustus, both murders resonated deeply. She spoke in 2012 about racial profiling by police in suburban Minneapolis, where Castile was murdered four years later; The corner shop where Sterling was murdered was the same place where she grew up in Baton Rouge.
“Obviously, we’ve all been stopped by the police before,” said Augustus. “My dad has lived in downtown Minneapolis and the police stopped him. He could have been my father or cousin or uncle or whatever. “
The WNBA fined players for wearing shirts, before revoking the fines after players and public outcry. Four Lynx security guards, all off-duty police officers, went out during a game in response to players’ actions.
“We had the police and leave the target center open for people – if they wanted to come in and do something for us, we didn’t have anyone to protect us,” Augustus said. “Because we wore T-shirts. Because people don’t want to be held accountable for their actions.”
In the wake of the killing of George Floyd last year, the WNBA more actively encouraged player activism as a part of its identity – four years after the Lynx first took a stand. “Now it’s like, ‘We’re celebrating you!’ And we’re like, ‘Ugh, now you’re celebrating, but years ago, it was really hard to get you to embrace it,'” Augustus said.
She still remembers meetings where the league tried to persuade players to wear more makeup and skimpy uniforms, and how players in their first years with husbands and kids were getting all the publicity. . “They’ll say, ‘We don’t have a good factor,’ and I’m like, ‘we Well, what are you talking about?'” said Augustus. “It’s the crazy conversation we had to have.”
In an emailed statement in response to Augustus’ comments, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert cited the emphasis on LGBTQ+ rights by the league’s Social Justice Council, which was established last season.
“The WNBA has long been one of the most inclusive and welcoming sports leagues in terms of its commitment to players and fans,” he said, adding, “Today, that commitment grows with countless displays of inclusivity and this understanding. Going that there will always be more work to do.”
Augustus has always prioritized sports, and now he is no different as a coach. But the effortless way in which she has integrated fighting for herself and her community into her basketball career seems to have rubbed off on her opponents.
Sparks coach Derek Fischer said, “She played the game with a flair and confidence that would tell you she wanted to be the loudest person in the room, but she really doesn’t.” “She just wants to help people be better and serve others.”
