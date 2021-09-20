Simon Augustus found his voice long before coaching

The first time Simone Augustus realized what she was capable of was when, at age 14, she landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated for Women next to the question, “What He Next Michael Jordan?”

When Augustus, a WNBA legend who retired this year after 15 seasons, reflects on the moments that made her realize her potential, she thinks about the stands at Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, LA. He led the team to back-to-back state titles, scoring 3,600 points and losing just seven games in four years.

The school is in the center of a predominantly black neighborhood where she grew up, a neighborhood she described intimately and “a group of people you’d never know helped build my sport the way I did.” With each victory, however, the crowd gathered to watch Augustus play at the Capital Gymnasium began to look different.

“The same white people we saw driving down the street a year ago, banging locks with their elbows and zooming in, suddenly coming into the gym, wanting to experience whatever I wanted to see. I play,” said Augustus.