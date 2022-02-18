Simon Katich Quits As Assistant Coach From Kaviya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad After IPL 2022 Mega Auctions

Simon Katich Quits From Kaviya Maran IPL Franchise SRH: Australian legend Simon Katich has quit as the assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, according to media reports. Earlier, David Warner’s dispute with Kavya Maran’s franchise also came to the fore.

Ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), the franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad has once again been embroiled in controversies. According to media reports, Australian legend Simon Katich has resigned from the post of assistant coach. Earlier last year, the news of the franchise’s dispute with Australian opener David Warner was also in the news.

According to Australian media ‘The Australian’, ‘Simon Katich has left the IPL franchise that betrayed David Warner.’ This has been written by the Australian media. Based on that Indian media reports also surfaced which revealed that Katich was unhappy with the plans made during the mega auction.

It is being told in the reports that contrary to the plans made by Kavya Maran’s franchise before the mega auction, the work was done during the auction. Simon Cuttin was not happy about this and he has resigned from the post of assistant coach due to this reason. According to Cricbuzz, Katich has stepped down due to bio-security regulations and family reasons. However, official confirmation is still awaited.

Controversy continues at SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been in constant controversies for the last one year. David Warner was dropped after poor form in IPL 2021. After this, the franchise dispute with the Australian opener made a lot of headlines and the Sunrisers Hyderabad did not even retain Warner. Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin also stepped down after last season.

At present, Australian legend Tom Moody is the head coach of this IPS franchise. Kane Williamson, who was retained before the auction, will take over the captaincy of the team. At the same time, Sunrisers Hyderabad had recently added many veteran players from Brian Lara to Dale Steyn in their support staff. The list included Muttiah Muralitharan, Hemang Badani and Simon Katich.

This is the entire squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (14 Cr), Abdul Samad (4 Cr), Umran Malik (4 Cr), Nicholas Pooran (10.75 Cr), Priyam Garg (0.20 Cr), Rahul Tripathi (8.5 Cr), Aiden Markram (2.6 Cr), R Samarth (0.20 Cr), Vishnu Vinod (0.50 Cr), Glenn Phillips (1.50 Cr), T Natarajan (4 Cr), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4.2 Cr), Kartik Tyagi (4 Cr), Shreyas Gopal (0.75 Cr), J Suchit (0.20 Cr), Fazal Haque Farooqui (0.50 Cr), Washington Sundar (8.75 Cr), Abhishek Sharma (6.5 Cr), Marco Yanson (4.20 Cr), Romario Shepherd (7.75 Cr), Sean Abbott (2.40 Cr), Shashank Singh (0.20 Cr), Saurabh Dubey (0.20 Cr).