Sports

Simon Katich Quits As Assistant Coach From Kaviya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad After IPL 2022 Mega Auctions

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Simon Katich Quits As Assistant Coach From Kaviya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad After IPL 2022 Mega Auctions
Written by admin
Simon Katich Quits As Assistant Coach From Kaviya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad After IPL 2022 Mega Auctions

Simon Katich Quits As Assistant Coach From Kaviya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad After IPL 2022 Mega Auctions

Simon Katich Quits As Assistant Coach From Kaviya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad After IPL 2022 Mega Auctions

Simon Katich Quits From Kaviya Maran IPL Franchise SRH: Australian legend Simon Katich has quit as the assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, according to media reports. Earlier, David Warner’s dispute with Kavya Maran’s franchise also came to the fore.

Contents hide
1 Simon Katich Quits From Kaviya Maran IPL Franchise SRH: Australian legend Simon Katich has quit as the assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, according to media reports. Earlier, David Warner’s dispute with Kavya Maran’s franchise also came to the fore.
2 Controversy continues at SRH
3 This is the entire squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), the franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad has once again been embroiled in controversies. According to media reports, Australian legend Simon Katich has resigned from the post of assistant coach. Earlier last year, the news of the franchise’s dispute with Australian opener David Warner was also in the news.

According to Australian media ‘The Australian’, ‘Simon Katich has left the IPL franchise that betrayed David Warner.’ This has been written by the Australian media. Based on that Indian media reports also surfaced which revealed that Katich was unhappy with the plans made during the mega auction.

It is being told in the reports that contrary to the plans made by Kavya Maran’s franchise before the mega auction, the work was done during the auction. Simon Cuttin was not happy about this and he has resigned from the post of assistant coach due to this reason. According to Cricbuzz, Katich has stepped down due to bio-security regulations and family reasons. However, official confirmation is still awaited.

READ Also  BMX Freestyle: Britain and Australia Take First Gold Medals at New Olympic Event

Controversy continues at SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been in constant controversies for the last one year. David Warner was dropped after poor form in IPL 2021. After this, the franchise dispute with the Australian opener made a lot of headlines and the Sunrisers Hyderabad did not even retain Warner. Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin also stepped down after last season.

At present, Australian legend Tom Moody is the head coach of this IPS franchise. Kane Williamson, who was retained before the auction, will take over the captaincy of the team. At the same time, Sunrisers Hyderabad had recently added many veteran players from Brian Lara to Dale Steyn in their support staff. The list included Muttiah Muralitharan, Hemang Badani and Simon Katich.

This is the entire squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (14 Cr), Abdul Samad (4 Cr), Umran Malik (4 Cr), Nicholas Pooran (10.75 Cr), Priyam Garg (0.20 Cr), Rahul Tripathi (8.5 Cr), Aiden Markram (2.6 Cr), R Samarth (0.20 Cr), Vishnu Vinod (0.50 Cr), Glenn Phillips (1.50 Cr), T Natarajan (4 Cr), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4.2 Cr), Kartik Tyagi (4 Cr), Shreyas Gopal (0.75 Cr), J Suchit (0.20 Cr), Fazal Haque Farooqui (0.50 Cr), Washington Sundar (8.75 Cr), Abhishek Sharma (6.5 Cr), Marco Yanson (4.20 Cr), Romario Shepherd (7.75 Cr), Sean Abbott (2.40 Cr), Shashank Singh (0.20 Cr), Saurabh Dubey (0.20 Cr).


#Simon #Katich #Quits #Assistant #Coach #Kaviya #Maran #Sunrisers #Hyderabad #IPL #Mega #Auctions

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  10 All-Stars Traded in MLB's Wildest Trade Deadline Ever

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment