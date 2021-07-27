Simone Biles Makes a Mistake on Vault and Receives a Rare Low Score

If Simone Biles’ performance on vault is any indication of how the Americans will fare tonight, the Americans have a huge problem. She had planned to do a Yurchenko jump with 2 ½ twists, but jumped at the last second and performed only 1 ½ twists. And then on the landing, she stumbled forward. It’s incredibly unusual for her and the watered-down vault is a huge blow to the American team. The safe received a 5.0 for difficulty – that’s 0.8 less than the Amanar. His total score was 13.766 – extremely rare for someone with his background and ability.