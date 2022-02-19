Simone Biles offers Mikaela Shiffrin support amid Winter Olympics criticism: ‘People suck’



Simon Byles gave Mikela Shifrin some encouragement after Superstar Skier’s tough performance at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Shifrin lamented in a lengthy social media post on Thursday that he had faced criticism after failing to win medals in five individual races and picking up three Deed or Finish numbers.

But Byles, who went through his own struggles, commented on Shroffin’s Instagram post, reminding him that “people are sucking.”

“I know this all too well,” Biles wrote. “I’m sorry you’re having this experience! People are sucking ….. cursed if you don’t curse. But remember how amazing you are, we’re all rejoicing for you, proud of you, loving and supporting you on Saturday Kick! But most importantly, embrace the moment. Have fun. Love !!!! “

Shifrin came to the Olympics in 2014 and 2018 as one of the favorites for Olympic gold and several world championships under his belt. He also topped the World Cup standings.

After speaking to reporters on Thursday about his latest failure, Shifrin turned to critics in a lengthy statement.

“Well kids … feed them what you want them to eat. Self-pity, sadness … the turkeys let you down. There will always be turkeys. Or there will be turkeys. Or get up, again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again. , “He wrote.

“Get up because you can, because you like what you do when you are not infected by people who have so much apparent hatred towards you. Just get up. It’s not always easy, but it’s not the end of the world to fail. Fail twice. Fail 5 times. At the Olympics (Enter me …)

“Why am I coming back again and again? God knows it hurts more than feeling good lately. I came back today because those first 9 turns were spectacular, really heaven. That’s where I want to be and I’m stubborn as s- so let’s go Tomorrow I will go for some team event training, and on Saturday the final alpine race of the Olympics. “

Shifrin told reporters he was “not afraid” of criticism coming his way.

“There’s going to be a whole mess here … people saying how I’ve failed miserably in these last few weeks in real counting moments,” said the two-time gold medalist. “It’s really weird, but I’m not scared right now. Maybe it’s because I don’t have the mental strength to give anymore.”

Shifrin has one final event – Team Alpine – potentially to win a medal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.